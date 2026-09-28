Brixmor Property Group Aktie

Brixmor Property Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W514 / ISIN: US11120U1051

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.09.2026 14:35:03

Slate Grocery REIT To Be Acquired By Brixmor, Everview Partners For $2.3 Bln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Slate Grocery REIT (SGR-UN.TO), an owner and operator of grocery-anchored real estate, said on Monday that it has inked a deal with the joint venture between Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) and affiliates of Everview Partners, L.P., through which the joint venture will buy the REIT for $13 in cash per unit, or around $2.3 billion.

The consideration represents a premium of approximately 13% to the closing price of the units on May 21, the last trading day prior to the public announcement of the strategic review process. It is also a premium of around 20% to the closing price on September 23, the last trading day prior to the company's announcement of the suspension of distributions.

Marc Rouleau, Chair of the Special Committee of Slate Grocery, said: "Following a comprehensive strategic review process, including a competitive auction process, the special committee unanimously concluded that this transaction represents the best available outcome for the REIT and its unit holders. This outcome reflects strong institutional conviction in grocery-anchored real estate."

Post transaction, the REIT will become a privately held company, and the units will no longer be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brixmor Property Group Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Brixmor Property Group Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Brixmor Property Group Inc 24,00 -2,44% Brixmor Property Group Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.26 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX etwas stärker -- Wall Street tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag etwas fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen dürften mit Verlusten starten. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Montag keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen