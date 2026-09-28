Brixmor Property Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1W514 / ISIN: US11120U1051
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28.09.2026 14:35:03
Slate Grocery REIT To Be Acquired By Brixmor, Everview Partners For $2.3 Bln In Cash
(RTTNews) - Slate Grocery REIT (SGR-UN.TO), an owner and operator of grocery-anchored real estate, said on Monday that it has inked a deal with the joint venture between Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) and affiliates of Everview Partners, L.P., through which the joint venture will buy the REIT for $13 in cash per unit, or around $2.3 billion.
The consideration represents a premium of approximately 13% to the closing price of the units on May 21, the last trading day prior to the public announcement of the strategic review process. It is also a premium of around 20% to the closing price on September 23, the last trading day prior to the company's announcement of the suspension of distributions.
Marc Rouleau, Chair of the Special Committee of Slate Grocery, said: "Following a comprehensive strategic review process, including a competitive auction process, the special committee unanimously concluded that this transaction represents the best available outcome for the REIT and its unit holders. This outcome reflects strong institutional conviction in grocery-anchored real estate."
Post transaction, the REIT will become a privately held company, and the units will no longer be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
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26.07.26
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