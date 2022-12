Sleep Well at Night in 2023 With This 8.5% Dividend Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Turbulent markets like what we've seen in 2022 are a reminder of just how important peace of mind can be for investors. Retirees or others looking for dividends can look at tobacco staple Altria Group (NYSE: MO) to stabilize their portfolio and put some money in their pockets.The stock is down just 4% in 2022 and pays investors a juicy 8.5% dividend yield. A dependable dividend with such a high yield might appeal to investors more as Wall Street heads into 2023 with some uncertainty.Altria isn't a stock for everyone, but here is why those holding it can sleep well at night, knowing that their investment is generating reliable dividend income. Continue reading