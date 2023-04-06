|
06.04.2023 11:45:00
Sleep Well at Night Knowing You Have These Kinds of Stocks in Your Portfolio
The stock market can be summed up in many ways, but few words seem more meaningful at the moment than "volatile." There are many ups and downs, and in a market defined by uncertainty, the only thing that appears certain is the continuation of that volatility.Still, investing doesn't have to be stressful. In fact, it can be just the opposite. Investors who want more peace of mind can sleep better at night by including dividend stocks in their portfolios.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
