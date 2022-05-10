SleepFoundation.Org Announces "Gift of Sleep" Recipients In Support of The Well-Being of Nurses

Recipients receive a sleep transformation gift, a value of $4,000, in sleep coaching and supporting products.

SEATTLE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SleepFoundation.org, a OneCare Media brand and website, is pleased to announce the conclusion of the Gift of Sleep, Sleep Transformation campaign and along with it, five nurse recipients deserving of a better night's sleep. Nurses were nominated for their heroic efforts throughout the pandemic, with five selected at random as winning recipients. Each recipient receives a $4,000 sleep transformation gift, including sleep coaching and supporting products.

"We feel a strong call to action as the leading sleep education and empowerment website to support individuals that could gain the most from the health benefits of improved sleep," said Bill Fish, President of OneCare Media. "We believe sleep is the foundation physical and mental health is built upon and is essential for maximizing quality of life and professional performance."

Recent studies have called attention to the day-to-day challenges of nursing – ranging from the nature of shift work to staffing shortages – only to be compounded by the pandemic. A newly published article from Sleep Foundation (SleepFoundation.org) titled "Saving Lives and Losing Sleep? How Nurses' Sleep Has Changed Since COVID-19" highlights the pandemic-driven strain on the nursing profession. Many nurses are reporting heightened stress, anxiety, and insomnia relative to the general public.

Fish continued, "The impact of the pandemic on the well-being of nurses is evident, especially with regards to sleep. We are committed to providing resources to care for the nurses that have cared for so many of us."

To learn more about the Gift of Sleep visit www.SleepFoundation.Org/GiftofSleep

About Sleep Foundation

Sleep Foundation (SleepFoundation.org), a OneCare Media brand, was founded with the mission to improve health through sleep education and advocacy. Now a premier sleep destination, Sleep Foundation boasts a medical advisory board of physicians, psychologists, and academic researchers, as well as a seasoned team of product and materials science experts to elevate both health information and sleep product review content for the general public.

About OneCare Media

OneCare Media (OneCare.com) is a digital media company committed to bettering health and wellness. Through expert-driven resources and curated recommendations, OneCare Media helps consumers make better informed, more personalized decisions in their healthcare journeys. Founded with the belief that sleep is one of the three pillars of good health, OneCare Media has extended to the broader healthcare space.

