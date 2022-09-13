SleepFoundation.org Welcomes Sleep Expert Matthew Walker, Ph.D., as Its Scientific Advisor

Celebrated neuroscientist and author Walker lends his 20+ years of sleep knowledge to the leading sleep site

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SleepFoundation.org, a OneCare Media company, announces today a new partnership with Matthew Walker, Ph.D. Walker joins SleepFoundation.org as its scientific advisor to the organization. Dr. Walker will help advise SleepFoundation.org the scientific content of the site and enriching the class-leading sleep resources and clinical and scientific information provided by the site.

"SleepFoundation.org is thrilled to have Matthew Walker on our team as our scientific advisor. With insufficient sleep costing us billions in economic impact, not to mention the underlying public health issues, having such a strong voice in the sleep community supporting our research and efforts will be invaluable as we continue to ensure that all people get the quality sleep they need," says Bill Fish, president of SleepFoundation.org

As a strategic advisor to SleepFoundation.org, Walker will lend his more than 20 years of experience in sleep science to the site as it continues to share the latest sleep research, hand-tested reviews of cutting-edge sleep products, and more with the site's 62.5M annual visitors.

"Sleep is the foundation of good health, and is the single most effective thing you can do to reset your brain and body each and every day," said Walker. "I am thrilled to serve as an advisor to the Sleep Foundation, which seeks to reunite people with better sleep, and as a result, ensure their health," Walker went on to say.

About Matthew Walker

Matthew Walker, Ph.D., is professor of neuroscience and psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, and is the founder and director of the school's Center for Human Sleep Science. Walker is the author of The New York Times and international bestseller "Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams." His TED Talk "Sleep is Your Superpower" has more than 17 million views to date. Walker has received numerous funding awards from the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health and is a Kavli Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences. His research examines the impact of sleep on human health and disease. Walker has been featured on numerous television and radio outlets, including CBS' "60 Minutes," National Geographic Channel, NOVA Science, NPR, and the BBC, and together with his highly successful MasterClass series on sleep. He is also the host of the celebrated "The Matt Walker Podcast."

About SleepFoundation.org

SleepFoundation.org, a OneCare Media company, has a mission to improve health and wellbeing through sleep health and information. A premier sleep destination, SleepFoundation.org boasts a medical advisory board of physicians, psychologists, and academic researchers, as well as a seasoned team of product and materials science experts to elevate health information and sleep product review content for the general public.

About OneCare Media

OneCare Media (OneCare.com) is a digital media company committed to bettering health and wellness. Through expert-driven resources and curated recommendations, OneCare Media helps consumers make better informed, more personalized decisions in their health-care journeys. Founded with the belief sleep is one of the three pillars of good health, OneCare Media has extended to the broader health-care space.

