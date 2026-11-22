When a hurricane tears through a coastal community, the insurance companies that wrote the policies often find themselves in the eye of the financial storm. Slide Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:SLDE) has spent the last five years betting it can do better than the incumbents that retreated from those markets. Founded in 2021 in Tampa, Florida, the company uses a proprietary platform called Violet to parse massive data sets of property information and risk, essentially cherry-picking the policies that legacy insurers were too afraid or too slow to price correctly. As of Nov. 19, 2026, the stock trades at $26.92, marking a 70% climb over the last 12 months, reflecting a rapid transition from a start-up to a profitable, technology-driven powerhouse.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Slide Insurance Holdings an overall Superscore of 90 out of 100, placing it in the Exceptional category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39). A 90 score places the company in the Top ~1% of all companies we score, ahead of roughly 99 out of every 100 firms in our database. This score is a data-driven signal to help you structure your own due diligence, and this article examines both the operational strengths and the structural risks to give you a full picture before you dive deeper.

Slide is a highly capital-efficient business, earning significant profit on a relatively small base of tangible assets. This efficiency means it can turn each point of revenue growth into outsize returns, which helps explain why the market may accept its valuation even amid the volatility typical of property insurance.

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