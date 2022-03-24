Slightly Positive Open Seen For Canadian Stocks

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open with a slightly positive bias on Thursday on firm bullion prices.

The focus today will be on the NATO Summit and the meetings of the European Union and G-7 leaders.

Worries about inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine may weigh on sentiment.

After six successive days of gains, the Canadian market ended on a weak note on Wednesday, weighed down by losses in financials, technology and consumer discretionary sectors as investors chose to take some profits.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 142.17 points or 0.64% at 21,932.18, the day's low.

Asian stocks ended on a subdued note on Thursday as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine showed no signs of abating and more hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials on rate hikes dented sentiment.

Chinese shares fell notably amid rising Sino-U.S. tensions after Washington sought to deter Beijing from aiding sanctions-hit Russia.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors closely eyeing the developments in Ukraine, the NATO summit, and the meetings of the EU and G-7 leaders in Brussels.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.16 or 0.14% at $114.77 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $9.50 or 0.51% at $1,946.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.136 or 0.55% at $25.325 an ounce.