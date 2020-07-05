Slim Chickens Gears Up for July 5 Opening in Lehi, Utah

LEHI, Utah, July 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slim Chickens, a leader in the "better chicken" segment of fast-casual restaurants, is set to bring its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor to Utah by opening the brand's first location in the state on July 5 at 1250 E State St. in Lehi.

With decades of experience as owners of 15 Burger King locations, the franchising veterans of L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group felt ready to tackle a new challenge. Upon meeting co-founders Tom Gordon and Greg Smart of Slim Chickens at a franchising conference in 2018, Byron Wheeler, President of L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group was immediately impressed by the brand's growth and signed on for the exclusive rights for all Slim Chickens restaurants to be developed in Colorado and Utah.

"We instantly fell in love with Slim Chickens' southern hospitality, menu and fun vibe," said Wheeler. "Once we tried the product, we just knew it was going to take off in Utah, and we know that it is the perfect fit for the Lehi community."

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Lehi will also make a positive economic impact by creating over 80 new jobs in the community.

The Lehi opening is one piece in Slim Chickens' larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 100 openings in 15 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025.

"Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they're eating, and we're proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Lehi market," said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a "better chicken" experience that can't be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and industry experts alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To complement the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

ABOUT SLIM CHICKENS:

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 15 U.S. states as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the "better chicken" segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

