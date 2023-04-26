|
26.04.2023 23:45:32
SLM Corp. Q1 Profit beats estimates
(RTTNews) - SLM Corp. (SLM) revealed a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $114 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $128 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
SLM Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $114 Mln. vs. $128 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.47 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.35
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!