IJJ Aktie
WKN DE: A1C7HK / ISIN: US44963Q2049
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29.04.2026 16:55:17
SLYV vs. IJJ: The Value Investor's Choice Between Small-Cap Upside and Mid-Cap Stability
Investors choosing between State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT:SLYV) and iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEMKT:IJJ) are primarily weighing exposure to small-cap volatility against more stable mid-cap value names.Both funds target the value factor within the U.S. equity market, though they fish in different ponds. SLYV tracks the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index, focusing on the smallest profitable companies, whereas IJJ moves up the market-cap ladder to capture established mid-sized firms that trade at attractive valuations.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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