|
24.03.2023 02:14:00
SM aids quake-hit Türkiye and Syria
PASAY CITY, Philippines, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In solidarity with earthquake-hit countries Türkiye and Syria, SM Foundation Inc. (SMFI) of the SM Group, sent aid through the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) last Feb. 27, 2023.
Represented by SM Foundation Health and Medical Programs Executive Director Connie Angeles, SMFI handed 200 units of gasoline generators to PRC to provide power to the quake-stricken Türkiye and Syria.
Additionally, the social good arm of SM also donated Php5 million to help address the needs of earthquake victims.
The aid comes after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Türkiye and northwest Syria. The disaster was followed by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, hitting southern Türkiye, which led to additional casualties and damages.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sm-aids-quake-hit-turkiye-and-syria-301780531.html
SOURCE SM Investments Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SM Energy Comehr Nachrichten
|
01.03.23
|: SM Energy downgraded to market perform from outperform at TD Cowen (MarketWatch)
|
21.02.23
|Earnings Outlook For SM Energy (Benzinga)
|
21.02.23
|Ausblick: SM Energy präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu SM Energy Comehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SM Energy Co
|24,12
|-2,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Rede: ATX schließt tiefer -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- DAX holt Verluste bis zum Handelsende auf -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel leichter ab. Der DAX konnte seine Anfangsverluste dagegen weitgehend aufholen und nur ganz knapp in der Verlustzone schließen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag freundlich zu. In Asien schlossen die Börsen uneinheitlich.