SMA Solar Technology Reports 9-month Profit

(RTTNews) - The SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.DE) reported nine-month net profit of 98.9 million euros compared to a loss of 144.5 million euros, last year. Profit per share was 2.85 euros compared to a loss of 4.16 euros. EBITDA before one-time effects amounted to 109.6 million euros compared to 118.6 million euros, prior year. Group sales amounted to 1.16 billion euros in the first nine months of 2026, slightly higher than 1.14 billion euros, last year. Excluding customs duty effect, sales reached 1.18 billion euros.

The SMA Managing Board narrowed its sales and earnings guidance for fiscal 2026, which was raised on July 16, 2026, to the upper half of the previously announced ranges. It now expects Group sales of between 1.675 billion and 1.725 billion euros, compared with the previous range of 1.625 billion to 1.725 billion euros. The guidance for EBITDA is now between 205 million and 230 million euros; revised from prior guidance range of 180 million to 230 million euros.

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