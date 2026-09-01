State Street Aktie
WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031
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01.09.2026 22:36:00
Small-Cap Value ETF Showdown: Vanguard's VBR vs. the State Street SLYV
The State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT:SLYV) and Vanguard Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VBR) both target cheap small-cap stocks but differ in index methodology, portfolio size, and cost.Small-cap value stocks can provide higher growth potential and essential diversification for broad-market portfolios, though they often come with higher volatility. While the State Street fund focuses on the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index, the Vanguard fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Value Index, creating distinct risk-return profiles.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -G-
|20,29
|-1,65%
|State Street Corp.
|161,20
|-0,34%