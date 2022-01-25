Small Changes Best Way to Avoid Resolution Burn Out

ALBANY, Ga., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While new year resolutions start with good intentions, the majority of them fail to take hold. In fact, research has found it takes an average of 66 days for a new behavior to become automatic. That's why experts recommend starting small, especially when making diet or exercise changes.

One easy and satisfying eating alteration that supports body and brain health is incorporating a handful of peanuts or two tablespoons of peanut butter into a daily diet.

"Studies conducted in the United States and around the world reveal that eating peanuts regularly helps prevent disease, improves life expectancy and delivers positive effects throughout the body," says Dr. Samara Sterling, a nutrition scientist and research director with The Peanut Institute.

Body Benefits

Peanuts are a powerful plant protein that deliver a plethora of body benefits. Just one small serving of peanuts contains seven grams of protein (more than any other nut), 19 vitamins and minerals, fiber and heart-healthy fats.

"Superfoods like peanuts and peanut butter help keep you feeling full and can reduce the urge to snack throughout the day, which is great for those who are trying to reduce their caloric intake," says Sterling.

In addition to contributing to a feeling of fullness, peanuts can help support an active lifestyle. The healthy fats found in peanuts make them an energy dense food that delivers power for regular exercise. Plus, the protein in peanuts helps muscles grow and repair after a workout is done.

Brain Benefits

What many people don't know is that peanuts are actually beneficial from head to toe. Two different studies during the past two years have identified brain gains related to eating nuts, peanuts and peanut butter on a regular basis.

In 2021, new research from the University of Barcelona published in Clinical Nutrition found consumption of peanuts and peanut butter may improve cognitive function and reduce stress in healthy young adults1. Researchers pointed to the polyphenols in peanuts that likely aided memory, executive function and processing speed and resulted in a reduction of cortisol, anxiety and depressive levels in a group of mostly college students.

In 2019, a study published in Nutrition, Health & Aging found the MIND diet, which recommends five servings of nuts per week and was specifically developed as a dietary pattern to prevent cognitive decline, can reduce and delay the progression of Parkinson's disease2. Previous research has shown the MIND diet may also reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease by as much as 53 percent3.

"When you break down the nutritional structure of peanuts, they have a unique combination of vitamins, minerals and bioactive compounds, including resveratrol, niacin, vitamin E and coumaric acids, that can contribute to cognition and mental health," explains Sterling.

To easily incorporate peanuts and peanut butter into a healthy lifestyle, The Peanut Institute offers a variety of recipes, including a number that use peanuts as a sustainable meat substitute. Visit peanutinstitute.com for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert and snack ideas.

Based in Albany, Ga., The Peanut Institute is a non-profit organization supporting nutrition research and developing educational programs to encourage healthful lifestyles that include peanuts and peanut products. The Peanut Institute pursues its mission through research programs, educational initiatives and the promotion of healthful lifestyles to consumers of all ages. As an independent forum, The Peanut Institute is uniquely positioned to work with all segments of the food industry, the research community, academia, consumer organizations and governmental institutions.

