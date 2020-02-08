Small Molecule Inhibitor of MYC as a Cancer Therapeutic from the NIH (National Institutes of Health)

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Million Solutions in Health™ presented speakers John Schneekloth Jr., Ph.D., and Beverly Mock, Ph.D. in a scientifically-advanced webinar initiated by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Dr. John Schneekloth Jr., Ph.D., is an investigator with the NCI (National Cancer Institute), where his research involves using synthetic chemistry and high throughput chemical biology approaches to develop chemical probes of RNA, with a particular emphasis on targeting RNA with druglike small molecules.

Dr. Beverly Mock, Ph.D., is a senior investigator with the NCI, where she has focused her research on complex genetic traits associated with cancer initiation and progression in an effort to develop strategies for identifying and analyzing drug combinations to target susceptibility pathways.

This One Million Solutions in Health webinar introduces a ground-breaking small molecule that can be used as a potential therapeutic for multiple myeloma, carcinoma of the cervix, colon, breast, lung and stomach.

The proto-oncogene c-Myc is deregulated and overexpressed in ~70% of all cancers. Thus, c-Myc is an attractive therapeutic target, since disrupting c-Myc activity could be used as pan-chemotherapy.

Beyond cancer, Myc is also a positive effector of tissue inflammation, and its function has been implicated in the pathophysiology of heart failure.

Because c-Myc is a transcription factor, a rationally designed small molecule targeting c-Myc is required to exhibit significant specificity. Unfortunatly, several physical characteristics of Myc make it a very difficult protein to target and, to date, there are no approved drugs targeting c-Myc.

The invention being discussed in this One Million Solutions in Health webinar is directed to small molecules that stabilize the transcription repressing quadruplex in the c-Myc gene promoter region. The compounds available for licensing target c-Myc at the transcriptional level, and have been shown to inhibit c-Myc expression.

Review the webinar here: "Small Molecule Inhibitor of MYC as a Cancer Therapeutic".

ABOUT ONE MILLION SOLUTIONS IN HEALTH:

As a not-for-profit charity, the goal of One Million Solutions in Health™ is to shape health care by sharing solutions and, importantly, to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery ... of innovative cures, treatments and preventative measures for patients around the world. By facilitating efforts to ensure organizations can Connect, Learn + Share, Innovate and Collaborate, our vision is to improve health care delivery, accelerate life sciences research and share patient and consumer-focused ideas and solutions.

By engaging scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, industry experts, health care professionals, and patients across various disciplines, and from around the world, we can utilize the power of the internet to disrupt things in a positive and transformative way to accelerate the movement of new solutions and scientific discoveries from the scientist to the patient.

The Technology Evaluation Consortium (TEC) brings together life sciences and/or health care companies and technology providers, and other relevant partners (e.g., government and Universities) to evaluate and validate technologies or services in a collaborative environment. The model empowers technology providers and industry end users to collectively assess a number of technologies in a cost-effective manner, producing a depth and breadth of results that no company can achieve alone.

We are on our way towards accelerating high-potential innovations, catalyzing investment and increasing awareness of, and support for, important ideas to improve health and save lives. We are thrilled to have you be a part of this transformative journey!

IF YOU HAVE A TECHNOLOGY, SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERY OR MEDICAL SOLUTION YOU WOULD LIKE US TO HELP SHARE WITH THE WORLD, CONTACT US.

For more information: http://www.onemillionsolutionsinhealth.org

CONTACT:

One Million Solutions in Health™

Dawn Van Dam

Executive Director & CEO

Email: dawn.vandam(at)onemillionsolutionsinhealth(dot)org

Phone: 416-402-8274

SOURCE One Million Solutions in Health