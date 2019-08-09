|
Small Satellite Services Market 2019-2025: Market is Projected to Grow by US$93 Billion
DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Satellite Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Small Satellite Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$93 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 29.2%
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
CubeSat, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Poised to reach over US$10.1 Billion by the year 2025, CubeSat will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 35% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, CubeSat will reach a market size of US$655.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 27% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Small Satellite Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- CubeSat (Platform) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Nanosatellite (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Microsatellite (Platform) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Minisatellite (Platform) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Small Satellite Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- CubeSat (Platform) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Nanosatellite (Platform) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Microsatellite (Platform) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Minisatellite (Platform) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Small Satellite Services Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- CubeSat (Platform) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Nanosatellite (Platform) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Microsatellite (Platform) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Minisatellite (Platform) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
