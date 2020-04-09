Small Vermont Manufacturing Company Shifts Its Focus To Help Decontaminate Thousands Of N95 Masks And Other PPE

BARRE, Vt., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iDRY Systems, the leader in vacuum drying technology, is retrofitting its drying technology to address the growing demand for sterilized N95 masks due to the recent shortage of products available to protect against exposure to coronavirus. Recent studies and reports show the growing need for reusing masks, and iDRY may be a solution for first responders, hospitals, and essential businesses.

Research conducted on the effects of heat to kill the coronavirus on N95 masks suggests that the iDRY technology, which can heat thousands of masks in hours, may be an effective tool to help essential workers.

Jim Parker, president of the family run iDRY Systems, wants a way to contribute solutions during this time and knows his technology could help with the introduction of the iDRY and Sterilize product line. There is a clear shortage of N95 masks and other personal protective equipment that needs to be addressed. The CDC is now saying "FFR (filtering facepiece respirator) decontamination and reuse may need to be considered as a crisis capacity strategy to ensure continued availability."

iDRY and Sterilize is neither approved by the FDA nor recognized by the CDC. Jim Parker adds, "As an entrepreneur and owner of a small business, I admit I don't have all the answers. However, I do know that our technology can reach the recommended heat and time that experts are saying is needed to kill coronavirus on the masks that our healthcare workers need to save lives. We hope our technology can help provide more healthcare workers with clean masks and have a positive impact on the containment of this virus."

iDRY is looking for partners and collaborators from the scientific community, health systems, and state or federal governments to make this technology available.

To learn more about iDRY and Sterilize products, contact President Jim Parker: (802) 327-7592, visit http://idryandsterilize.com or email marketing@idrysystems.com.

SOURCE iDRY Systems