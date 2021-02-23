Smart Charging Technologies LLC (SCT) Granted US Patent for Direct Current Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) With Cloud Server Platform

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Charging Technologies LLC (SCT) is pleased to announce that it has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its smart IoT DC micro UPS, Switch Always On, designed to provide uninterrupted power and connectivity for networking devices. The USPTO awarded SCT US Patent No. 10,923,947 B2 titled "Direct Current Uninterruptible Power Supply with Cloud Server and Related Methods" on February 16, 2021.

"This is a major milestone in our development of the Switch Always On product platform," commented Thikrallah Shreah, CTO and co-founder of SCT. "We developed Switch Always On to resolve the underlying power and connectivity issues facing modern networking devices, and the issuance of this patent further validates the novel and pioneering nature of SCT's products," added Mr. Shreah.

Switch Always On features multiple configurable DC output ports (5V and 12V), a high-performance lithium-ion backup battery, remote power cycling, as well as cloud and mobile app monitoring and configuration. Integrating a highly reliable AC power source with a continuous output of 50W and Ethernet and Wi-Fi compatibility, Switch Always On meets the power and connectivity requirements of multiple networking devices. Its multiple DC output ports eliminate the need for low-quality AC adapters, minimizing clutter and improving network reliability while significantly increasing energy efficiency.

The new patent will enforce SCT's IP portfolio as it continues to develop its power and cloud monitoring technology. SCT has several pending patent applications covering various aspects of its cloud server and energy management capabilities.

About Smart Charging Technologies LLC

Smart Charging Technologies LLC (SCT) is a high-tech firm specializing in innovative IoT energy management products and services. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, SCT has helped thousands of customers by combining 30+ years of engineering expertise with cloud intelligence. Visit www.smartchargetech.com for more.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-charging-technologies-llc-sct-granted-us-patent-for-direct-current-uninterruptible-power-supply-ups-with-cloud-server-platform-301233559.html

SOURCE Smart Charging Technologies