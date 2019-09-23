Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store Coming to Kalispell, Montana on October 12, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores, a warehouse-format store that has catered to the foodservice industry for more than 60 years, will open a new store in Kalispell, Mont. on Saturday, October 12 at 6:00 am. Located at 1031 E US HWY 2, the Kalispell store will be Smart Foodservice's second store in Montana and its 68th location in the Western United States.

Offering a wide range of products designed to meet the needs of local foodservice businesses, the new Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store will provide a convenient local shopping option for product and supply necessities.

The 23,500 square-foot store, like all Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store locations, will carry more than 8,000 items including fresh meat and produce, cheese, dairy and deli products, frozen seafood, appetizers, french fries, grocery products, baking ingredients, beverages, bread and tortillas, janitorial supplies, catering supplies, tableware and barware. Though Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores cater primarily to the foodservice industry, they also offer an easy, affordable option for non-profit organizations, schools, church groups, caterers and other individuals looking to purchase larger product quantities at lower prices.

"Our stores provide foodservice operators access to high-quality ingredients, without having to worry about inflated delivery prices and fees," says John Mathews, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Smart Foodservice. "We offer an assortment that includes major national brands, as well as excellent private label products through our First Street-branded items. We are excited to serve new and existing customers in the Kalispell area."

To celebrate the opening, there will be an invitation-only preview day for business operators and managers on Friday, October 11, where vendors will be on hand to answer product questions. Attendees will receive $50 off their first purchase of $100 or more. The formal Grand Opening, which is open to the public, is Saturday, October 12, and the store will provide free food and ice cream from 8 am to 7 pm. Gift card drawings and other freebies will be featured from 6 am to 7 pm.

About Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores:

Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores is a chain of warehouse-format stores catering to the foodservice industry based in Portland, Oregon. For more than 60 years, the company has offered a wide-range of larger quantity products in a convenient one-stop shop. The Company operates 67 warehouse stores in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Montana. Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores is owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, a leading global alternative investment manager. For more information, please visit the Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores website at www.smartfoodservice.com.

