Smart Interviewing Platform BarRaiser secures $4.2M in Seed Funding Round

SAN FRANCISCO and WILMINGTON, Del. , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BarRaiser , a groundbreaking AI-powered smart interviewing platform, today announced that it has raised $4.2 M in seed financing. The seed funding round was led by 021 Capital and Global Founders Capital, with participation from other angel investors. The capital will be used to expand the company's geographic presence and enable BarRaiser to scale its engineering and data science teams to meet growing demand for its SaaS and Interview community product (BarRaiser+).

"With 30,000 technical interviews already under our belt, we are raising the bar on hiring. BarRaiser's mission is to help companies hire exceptional talent faster, while conducting structured and fair interviews," says Avinash Saxena, BarRaiser CEO and former founder of Roposo, a social video app. "We are working with 250+ leading tech companies and are seeing continuously growing demand across the globe. This financing round will help us expand our reach and make additional investments in technology that helps close the gap between talent and opportunity."

BarRaiser's AI-powered platform schedules candidate interviews around the clock, utilizing a global community of 800+ recognized experts from leading companies. Recruiters and hiring managers receive detailed assessment reports and recommendations, while job seekers enjoy a structured, personalized interviewing experience. With thousands of interview templates, auto scheduling features, video interviews, debriefs and AI-supported analytics, BarRaiser is quickly becoming the new gold standard for swift, fair, transparent and efficient interviews, especially among the technology companies. Companies can subscribe to the standalone BarRaiser smart interview platform (SaaS) or add the Interview Expert Community support (BarRaiser+) option. BarRaiser Global Score (BGSTM ) – a proprietary data-driven scoring mechanism – mitigates bias and provides a strong tool for companies focussing on Diversity , Equality and Inclusion (DEI).

As per 021 Capital founder Sailesh Tulshan- "BarRaiser is creating an awesome candidate experience with their transparent and structured interview process. Companies can now hire at a significantly faster pace without putting pressure on internal teams. This has also helped them grow tremendously fast, with top brands getting access to the rockstar team of interviewers at BarRaiser."

"In today's hyper competitive job market, being able to find the best fit talent can make all the difference in the company's success." says Roel Janssen, Partner at Global Founders Capital. "By adding unbiased, data-driven efficiency to the recruiting process, BarRaiser helps growth companies hire people who can innovate, challenge the status quo and contribute to growth."

About BarRaiser

BarRaiser uses a smart interviewing platform, data-driven analytics, and support from hundreds of experts from leading companies around the world to make the interviewing process smarter and more effective. Its proprietary AI generates a normalized BarRaiser Global Score (BGSTM) – an industry-acclaimed benchmark of candidates' true potential based on 200+ data points throughout the interview.

