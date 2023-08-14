|
14.08.2023 14:09:17
Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Dow Stocks Right Now
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) avoided the worst of the bear market in 2022, and even though it has underperformed in 2023's rally, it has still climbed enough to bring it to within a few percentage points of an all-time high. Investors are watching the index closely to see if it can confirm a new bull market by setting a new record in the months ahead.In order to get there, the Dow will need positive contributions from companies reporting their latest financial results. This week, Dow components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO), and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) will release their latest readings on their financial conditions, and smart investors will be watching to draw conclusions about the broader consumer economy and the health of the tech sector heading into the end of the year.Home Depot reports before the opening bell on Tuesday morning, and shareholders have seen the home improvement retailer's stock remain resilient in 2023. Despite concerns about the housing market, Home Depot shares have clawed their way back from significant losses to move slightly above where they started 2023.
