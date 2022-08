Smart Investors Know This Could Be the Safest Streaming Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The streaming industry has grown to include a wide pool of options, but the rough waters that the market finds itself in lately are making it somewhat difficult for investors to navigate.Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has dipped its toes in streaming over the years in various forms, including ESPN+, Hulu, and Hotstar (now Star+ and offered in various foreign markets), but it went all-in on streaming in November 2019 with the launch of Disney+. The new service quickly became a real competitor for streaming veterans like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).Disney's streaming efforts have become a focal point for potential future growth for the company that has already had so much success in everything from theme parks to film studios to TV networks to travel to merchandising. And a recent success story in its streaming efforts offers a fresh example of what makes this stock a safe bet for streaming investors. Continue reading