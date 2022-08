Smart Money Loves This Real Estate Stock. Should You?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Hedge funds, institutional investors, and mutual funds have been pouring billions of dollars into the data-center industry recently. In 2021, real estate investment trusts (REITs), private equity firms, and other institutions spent roughly $82.15 billion on data center acquisitions.The record-breaking number of data-center transactions in 2021 has left just a few key players in the industry, one of which is Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR). With 97.75% of its shares outstanding owned by institutional investors, it's clear smart money love this stock. Should you too?Big money likes growth opportunities in high-demand industries, and that's exactly what Digital Realty Trust provides. Nearly everything we do today relies on data centers to operate. Streaming services, social media platforms, autonomous vehicles, cloud-based programs, and countless other technologies require data centers to aggregate and store digital data.