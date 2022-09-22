Smart Operations Platform Odeko Builds World-Class C-Suite with Leading Talent from Amazon, Starbucks, WeWork and Squarespace

Founder and CEO Dane Atkinson taps Nicole Mozeliak as Chief Operating Officer; Ronak Patel as Chief Supply Chain Officer; Stephen Mar as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Robyn D'Elia as Chief Financial Officer, and Tom Hore as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Odeko , a smart operations platform designed to optimize supply chain management and offer mobile ordering tools for independent businesses, has assembled an executive leadership team over the last year that hails from some of the world's best known companies, including: Amazon, Starbucks, WeWork, Bed Bath & Beyond, Zipcar, Avis, Squarespace, and Deliveroo. The team is leveraging its expertise to guide Odeko through its current period of high growth and to further Odeko's mission of supporting local coffee shops, cafés, and other independent businesses during a critical time dominated by supply chain challenges and rising operational costs.

Odeko is helmed by Founder and CEO Dane Atkinson, who leads the nearly 400 person company. A serial founder and entrepreneur, Atkinson has spent almost three decades creating meaningful tech products and supporting small and medium-sized businesses that have grossed billions of dollars in equity value. Previously, Dane served as CEO of six other companies, including Squarespace, SumAll, and SenseNet. He currently mentors nearly a dozen companies in the New York tech industry, including Podia, Minerva, TechStars, InVision, and Bluecore.

The Odeko executive leadership team includes:

Nicole Mozeliak , Chief Operating Officer: With 30+ years of experience in building and scaling companies, Mozeliak previously worked at brands including Starbucks, Zipcar, Avis and WeWork, where she led operations and logistics for global teams of over 2,000 employees, as well as managing revenue and supporting acquisitions. At Odeko, Mozeliak is responsible for revenue, profit management, talent development, sales, marketing, data science, and mergers and acquisitions.

Ronak Patel , Chief Supply Chain Officer: A versatile operations executive with over a decade of experience leading multi-billion-dollar businesses, Patel started his career at Amazon, where he became the youngest Regional Director in Amazon history and led a region of 800 leaders and over 20,000 associates. At Odeko, he leads teams responsible for supplier relations, transportation, procurement, capacity planning, safety, real estate, and warehouse and delivery operations.

Stephen Mar , General Counsel & Corporate Secretary: Mar has spent over a decade helping companies navigate complex, high-profile legal situations. Mar began his legal career at law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, where he supported clients including Goldman Sachs, Moody's, Porsche, Standard Chartered and Volkswagen. Most recently, Mar served as Global Head of Litigation & Investigations at WeWork, where he played a key leadership role in the company's multi-year turnaround that ultimately led to its going public in 2021. At Odeko, Mar is responsible for legal, risk management, and corporate secretarial functions.

Robyn D'Elia, Chief Financial Officer: With over 20+ years of escalating financial responsibilities at Bed Bath & Beyond, D'Elia helped grow the company from a single brand to a multi-brand, omnichannel retailer operating over 1,500 stores throughout the US, Canada and Mexico , and grew revenue from $800 million to over $11.5 billion . As CFO, D'Elia was responsible for SEC reporting, investor relations, tax, treasury, risk management, financial operations, and acquisitions. At Odeko, she is responsible for all areas of finance and accounting.

Tom Hore , Chief Product Officer: Hore was a product leader at online food delivery platform Deliveroo for several years, supporting both the executive team and restaurant partners across 12+ markets. Prior to that, he spent time working in product at companies like Amazon, B&H Photo Video, Quidsi, and Maple. At Odeko, Hore is responsible for product innovation.

"One of the most exciting parts of the job of a CEO is curating the leadership team responsible for helping the business scale, without losing its soul and magic," said CEO and Founder Dane Atkinson. "Each one of the Odeko C-suite was appointed with great care and as such our team is a real force to be reckoned with. The second most exciting part of the job of a CEO is empowering a team with the freedom to fly and then letting them soar."

Powered by leading talent across core divisions, Odeko has experienced 248% YoY growth and continues its expansion into new markets, mostly recently adding Miami in July and Portland in the last few weeks. The Odeko platform currently helps 10,000 independent coffee shops and cafes across 16 markets optimize their supply chain management, saving up to 21% on the cost of goods, and up to 10 hours a week managing vendors, all while reducing carbon emissions by up to 66%.

Odeko's smart operations software for independent coffee shops and cafes:

Is a comprehensive marketplace and all-in-one operations partner

Accurately predicts inventory needs and places recurring orders with smart learning

Stores hyper-personalized data to maintain engaged relationships with customers

Provides ability for consumers to place orders ahead of time via order ahead app functionality

Enables independent businesses to grow and compete with franchises, while building communities in neighborhoods

For more information about Odeko, please visit www.odeko.com

About Odeko:

Odeko is an all-in-one operations partner that helps independent businesses save what matters most: money, time and the planet. Its smart operations software optimizes supply chain management, empowering businesses to order exactly what they need from over 400 national and local brands, delivered direct-to-fridge and shop, five to seven days a week. Odeko offers order ahead functionality through its app and online for consumers looking to pre-order from their favorite local coffee shops and cafes. Odeko's mission is to help small businesses increase their revenue, lower their expenses, and reduce their environmental footprint.

Founded in 2019 by CEO and founder Dane Atkinson, Odeko is already in 16 markets and supplies 10,000 independent coffee shops and cafes.

To learn more about Odeko, please visit www.odeko.com .

