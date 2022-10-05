Smart Paws Joins With Trupanion to Provide New Opportunities for Veterinary Practices and Pet Owners

BAD SCHWARTAU, Germany, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Paws GmbH, a rapidly growing pet insurance provider in Germany and Switzerland, has announced its union with Trupanion a leading international provider of pet health insurance.



Smart Paws was established to help veterinarians ensure that sick and injured pets receive the very best treatment available underpinned by the most advanced diagnostic procedures, surgical techniques and medication without being compromised by an owner’s ability to pay.

Trupanion’s mission is to help responsible pet owners budget for the care for their pets. This union sees both organisations perfectly aligned and recognises the important role of the veterinary community in educating pet owners about the benefits of robust pet health insurance for their dogs and cats.

Both companies work closely with veterinarians to drive higher uptake of insurance, improve confidence in coverage and make the claims process more transparent and efficient with payment offered directly to the practice.

Sven Isenberg, CEO of Smart Paws, welcomed the development, saying, "With a focus entirely on the veterinarian-client-patient relationship, Smart Paws and Trupanion share the same aim – to be a trusted partner to pet owners and the veterinary professionals who provide the highest level of care for their pets.”

Pet owners increasingly view pets as part of the family and seek increasingly higher-quality goods and services for them. With the rapidly rising cost of pet health care, many are looking for solutions to help them budget for the unexpected. Professor Dick White, Co-Founder of Smart Paws, commented, "As a veterinarian with over 40 years’ experience, it is clear to me that the provision of reliable pet insurance not only benefits pets and their owners, but it enhances the job satisfaction and practice business performance of veterinary professionals.”

The Smart Paws team in Germany will continue to manage and administer member policies while being an integral part of Trupanion’s expanding international organisation led by Simon Wheeler, EVP of International at Trupanion. He added, "We are excited to bring Smart Paws into the fold with their focus on supporting the dedication of veterinarians and their staff. By providing dependable pet health insurance, we are able to support busy practices and encourage more owners to enjoy the peace of mind that comes with robust insurance coverage and fast, efficient claims settlement.”

About Smart Paws

Smart Paws is a German pet insurance company with operations in Germany and Switzerland. It was co-founded and designed by a veterinarian and a pet insurance professional and works in very close partnership with the veterinary community. The company is driven by an overarching passion for helping pets and the support of the veterinary community. Its growing team currently consists of 16 members who manage and administer all products and policies.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 740,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet parents peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued in the United States by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company and distributed by its wholly-owned subsidiary Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

