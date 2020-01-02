Smart Pills Market Outlook to 2025 Featuring Profiles of Proteus Digital Health, Check-Cap, Body-Cap Medical, CapsoVision, Medimetrics, and More

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Pills Market by Component, by Application, and by End-User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the smart pills market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million).

The study includes the drivers and restraints of the smart pills market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the smart pills market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the smart pills market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new component launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the smart pills market by segmenting it based on component, application, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further classification into major countries.

Some leading players in the global smart pills market include Proteus Digital Health, Check-Cap, Body-Cap Medical, CapsoVision, Medimetrics, Given Imaging, Chongqing Jinshan Science and Technology, IntroMedic, Olympus Corporation, and Philips Respironics.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Introduction



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global smart pills market, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

2.2. Global smart pills market: Snapshot



Chapter 3. Smart Pills Market - Industry Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Global Smart Pills Market Drivers: Impact Analysis

3.2.2. Increasing Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders

3.2.3. Availability of Accurate Data on Smart Pills

3.2.4. Component Advancements in Endoscopy

3.2.5. Less Complex and Painful Diagnostic Examinations

3.3. Market Restraints

3.3.1. Global Smart Pills Market Restraints: Impact Analysis

3.3.2. Adaptability

3.3.3. Low Patient Confidence

3.3.4. Limited Technical Know-How

3.3.5. Time-Consuming Approval of Smart Pills

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Increasing Number of Clinical Trials Globally

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis



Chapter 4. Global Smart Pills Market - Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.2. Strategic development

4.3. Price trend analysis



Chapter 5. Global Smart Pills Market - Component Analysis

5.1. Global smart pills market: component overview

5.2. Smart Pills

5.3. Workstation



Chapter 6. Global Smart Pills Market - Application Analysis

6.1. Global smart pills market: application overview

6.2. Imaging

6.3. Patient Monitoring



Chapter 7. Global Smart Pills Market - End-User Analysis

7.1. Global smart pills market: end-user overview

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Clinics

7.4. Research Institutes

7.5. Home Healthcare



Chapter 8. Global Smart Pills Market - Regional Analysis

8.1. Global smart pills market: regional overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. The Middle East and Africa



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Proteus Digital Health

9.2. Check-Cap

9.3. Body-Cap Medical

9.4. CapsoVision

9.5. Medimetrics

9.6. Given Imaging

9.7. Chongqing Jinshan Science and Technology

9.8. IntroMedic

9.9. Olympus Corporation

9.10. Philips Respironics



