Smart Plastic Technologies and Munchkin® announce exclusive joint development partnership

The multi-yearco-development and co-marketingagreement will be the first of its kind in the baby lifestyle market as demand for sustainable products reaches a new high.

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Aligned on the growing importance of environmentally responsible products in the baby and toddler market, Smart Plastic Technologies and Munchkin, Inc. announced today that they have signed an exclusive joint development agreement to create baby lifestyle products using Smart Plastic's patent-pending ECLIPSE™ technology. This partnership will introduce revolutionary consumer goods to the baby and toddler market, which is estimated to be worth USD 25 billion by 2028.

"Plastic waste is a planetary and societal crisis. Munchkin grasps the gravity of our global environmental situation," stated Jay Tapp, President & COO of Smart Plastic Technologies. "Our partnership with Munchkin, an influential and respected market and thought leader in semi-durable consumer goods, will directly result in a significant reduction of plastic waste and help reverse the damage that has been done to our environment."

Steven Dunn, CEO & Founder of Munchkin, added "Through our partnership with Smart Plastic, Munchkin is committed to a development process that considers the complete use and lifecycle of our products from ideation to disposal. The goal of our partnership is to make as many Munchkin products as possible disappear after their useful life. With Smart Plastic's SPTek ECLIPSE™ technology, our products can still be recycled, but if they find their way into landfills or waterways, they fully break down resulting in zero microplastics. Now is the time to act. Our planet, our children, and their children need us to make the change now."

Approximately 91% of plastic is not recycled and ends up in our forests, oceans, and landfills for generations. Understanding the urgency to create a higher level of awareness and a 'call to action,' the partnership between Smart Plastic and Munchkin will lead the way for companies in every aspect of the supply chain. Each organization sees the need to adopt circular economic models for the betterment of our planet and will leverage the expertise on both sides to have the ultimate impact. This strategic partnership contributes to each company's impactful approaches and commitments to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Tim Murtaugh, CEO & Founder of Smart Plastic Technologies, also commented "Our strategic partnership with Munchkin represents another important step in Smart Plastic's mission to join forces with leading companies on our journey to create a legacy of true global sustainability. We are delighted to have this opportunity to build a strong working relationship with a company that enjoys a global reputation for quality products and brilliant leadership. The adventure continues!"

For more information visit www.changetheplastic.com.

About Smart Plastic

Founded in 2016, Smart Plastic is revolutionizing the potential of plastic to improve the environment for future generations. Their flagship bio-assimilation technology, SPTek ECLIPSE™, enables polyolefins like polyethylene and polypropylene to completely bio-assimilate at the end of the pre-programmed functional life, resulting in zero microplastics. This represents a key and critical aspect of the company's commitment to plastic lifecycle management. All Smart Plastic technologies are designed to alter the very nature of plastic for the benefit of both people and the planet. Proudly made in the United States, all Smart Plastic products are 100% recyclable, FDA approved, and purposely designed for the circular and regenerative economies. For more information, visit www.changetheplastic.com

About Munchkin

Munchkin, Inc., is based in Los Angeles, California and has provided parents with innovative products for over 30 years. A global leader in children's feeding & care products, Munchkin has 303 patents to date and has earned more than 180 international product and brand design awards in the past several years alone. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, Munchkin's ongoing commitment to environmental protection and animal welfare is reinforced through its numerous corporate social responsibility initiatives and its annually published Sustainability Report. Munchkin products are sold in more than 45 countries around the world and have received over 1 million five-star reviews. Munchkin is on a mission to be the most loved baby lifestyle brand in the world. www.munchkin.com

Media Contact

Alyssa Wadey

Communications Manager, Remote Brand

alyssa@remotebrand.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-plastic-technologies-and-munchkin-announce-exclusive-joint-development-partnership-301468239.html

SOURCE Smart Plastic Technologies