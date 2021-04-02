Smart Shoes Market to grow by $ 395.91 mn during 2021-2025 |Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the smart shoes market and it is poised to grow by $ 395.91 mn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the smart shoes market.

Growing strategic partnerships is a major trend driving the growth of the market.



The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 25% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 395.91 mn .



adidas AG, Boltt Audio, DIGITSOLE, Nike Inc., Powerlace Technology Inc., PUMA SE, Salted Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Under Armour Inc., and ZHOR-TECH, are some of the major market participants.



The increased product innovation leading to increased premiumization is one of the major factors driving the market.



The North America region will contribute to 42% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, Boltt Audio, DIGITSOLE, Nike Inc., Powerlace Technology Inc., PUMA SE, Salted Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Under Armour Inc., and ZHOR-TECH are some of the major market participants. The increased product innovation leading to increased premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. The competition in the smart shoes market is intense and to sustain in this competitive environment, shoe brands are constantly investing in product and technological innovation.



In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this smart shoes market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Smart Shoes Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Smart Shoes Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Adults



Senior Citizens



Users With Disability



Ids

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Smart Shoes Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The smart shoes market report covers the following areas:

Smart Shoes Market Size

Smart Shoes Market Trends

Smart Shoes Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing strategic partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the Smart Shoes Market growth during the next few years. To remain competitive, vendors in the smart shoes industries are partnering with tech giants. The strategic partnerships with the tech giants aid vendors in developing smart footwear with varied features.

Smart Shoes Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart shoes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart shoes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart shoes market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart shoes market vendors

