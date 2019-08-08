SmartBotCoin Successfully Launches Its Beta Release With Hundreds Of Users Subscribing To The Platform Within A Week Of Launch

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBotCoin (https://www.smartbotcoin.io/) recently launched its Beta release of the world's most advanced cryptocurrency trading platform intended to serve both beginners and expert traders alike. "I consider SmartBotCoin as the Swiss army knife of crypto traders. It's an all in one platform that focuses on seamless user experience and community building," says CFO — Shehan Chandrasekera.

SmartBotCoin is already a one-stop crypto-trading platform. Featuring both manual and automated trading, SmartBotCoin is the first crypto-trading platform to bring real-time portfolio and market-data streaming to the web.

"Our social leaderboard/ clone trading feature is a big hit with users. We see a lot of participation there and users are benefiting from each other's expertise. Leaders are earning rewards for letting other followers copy their strategies. It is win-win. We are already seeing users with double digit as well as triple digit gains." — Aman Bedi

SmartBotCoin offers portfolio management, asset allocation, advanced backtesting, customized algorithms to suit individual trading styles and goals, social trading, as well as news and opinions from expert traders.

Automated Trading: Trade across exchanges and automate with millisecond latency. Buy low and sell high with custom allocations to take advantage of trade opportunities.

Social Trading: Track and clone trading experts. Experts can also participate in a leaderboard program and regular trading contests, while getting paid for sharing their allocation strategies and trade models.

Backtesting Allocations: Test trading strategies with backtesting made easy.

Curated Research: Gathered from hundreds of sources, up-to-date trading and financial news are run through AI and learning algorithms to provide helpful sentiment scores for active traders.

Manual Trading: Millisecond-latency provides ease of manual trade execution across various exchanges. Quotes, trades and account updates are all streamed in real time without need for continual browser-window refreshes. Advanced charts, trade histories and calculators all help users calculate the buy and sell amounts in terms of fiat currency.

Security: All API keys are securely encrypted and stored using Hardware Security Modules which are FIPS 140-2 validated. Encryption keys are automatically rotated on a regular basis.

Some recent reviews from Social media channels:

"It's a beautiful blend of asset management and social integration. Something I haven't experienced before, as it encourages a social motivation for group profit progress. Brilliant 👌💯." —irresistibl

"SmartBotCoin is my first tradingbot experience and I am very impressed with your product so far. Interface and tutorials are very straight forward and easy to understand for beginners like me. The API connection was very easy to setup and I was able to connect my 2 exchanges in just a couple of minutes" —Mike

"As a beginner trader, I really like how intuitive the platform is. The platform is well designed to cater for both beginner and advance traders alike" —Review from ProductHunt

About SmartBotCoin

SmartBotCoin is an all-in-one online crypto-currency trading platform. From data gathering and signal tracking to strategy development and automated trading, SmartBotCoin provides all the information that modern investors need to conquer the crypto market. With a platform that provides in-depth information and is perfectly tailored to the needs of all traders — beginner, intermediate and advanced — SmartBotCoin has crypto-trading covered. Learn more at: www.SmartBotCoin.io.

