SmartBug Media® Acquires Globalia, Inc., Solidifying Its Position as the World's Largest, Deepest and Most Decorated HubSpot Partner With Solutions for the Entire Customer Lifecycle

Landmark acquisition fuses SmartBug's industry-leading digital business with Globalia's digital transformation and technical excellence, offering an integrated suite of services across the entire HubSpot platform.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — HubSpot's largest, deepest and most decorated Elite partner in the world and the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle — today announced that it acquired Globalia, Inc. , a Canadian digital agency known for its deep systems integration, implementation and digital transformation capabilities serving a global customer base. Globalia, an Elite HubSpot Partner, is the largest HubSpot Partner in Canada, as well as a Shopify partner.

"No other HubSpot agency has our size, range of services, technical skills, and strategic and execution proficiency."

"We're thrilled to announce that SmartBug Media has acquired Globalia, marking a significant milestone not just for our two companies but also for the entire HubSpot ecosystem. This strategic union elevates us to HubSpot's largest and deepest partner globally and uniquely positions us as the only partner capable of serving the entire customer lifecycle across all HubSpot Hubs," SmartBug CEO Jen Spencer said. "SmartBug's award-winning digital marketing, revenue optimization and business strategy capabilities, coupled with Globalia's unparalleled technical prowess, equips us with the critical mass and full-stack capabilities necessary to be the one-stop shop that meets the most complex and critical needs of HubSpot's clients, whether it's technical innovation, digital strategy or executing those strategies to the highest standard."

Globalia will add 90 highly technical HubSpot experts to SmartBug's roster, resulting in a combined workforce of more than 300 that possesses more than 1,200 HubSpot certifications and has won more than 200 awards for excellence and client work.

Both agencies have obtained all of HubSpot's advanced accreditations, including:

Custom Integration

CRM Implementation

Onboarding

Platform Enablement

Advanced CMS Implementation

Both SmartBug and Globalia are implementers of choice through HubSpot's Partner Scaled Onboarding program. Globalia also adds six HubSpot-certified trainers to SmartBug's existing training team who can handle on-site or off-site training for companies seeking to get more value out of their entire HubSpot platform.

Globalia adds to SmartBug's midmarket capabilities via significant technical expertise in digital transformation, customer systems integration, migrations, customer onboarding and website development, as well as successful engagements with organizations including Hootsuite, Kansas State University, Starfrit and Canam Group.

In addition to its marquee position in the HubSpot partner ecosystem, Globalia's proficiency as a Shopify partner will strengthen SmartBug's offerings for e-commerce clients that are part of the Klaviyo ecosystem.

"SmartBug's domination in the North American market opens up a vast opportunity for Globalia's unique expertise," Jonathan Moquin, CEO of Globalia, said. "No other HubSpot agency has our size, range of services, technical skills, and strategic and execution proficiency. Together, we will capitalize on our collective strengths to provide an unparalleled range of services for our current and future clients through the HubSpot ecosystem."

"At HubSpot, our mission is to help millions of organizations grow better. Our partners are a critical part of that mission, and I love to see how they are constantly evolving to meet the moment for our customers," Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot, said. "That's why the SmartBug acquisition of Globalia is a game changer. Combining SmartBug's renowned business strategy acumen with Globalia's deep technical expertise creates a comprehensive solution that can truly serve the diverse needs of HubSpot customers. Congratulations to the SmartBug and Globalia teams!"

The acquisition will also expand SmartBug's international reach and move the agency forward as a global company. In addition to becoming HubSpot's largest global partner, Globalia's multilingual team will give SmartBug the ability to service French-speaking customers, and its international footprint will expand the company's reach throughout North America.

"We're excited to announce SmartBug's third acquisition in three years, each further deepening our business acumen, technical capabilities and international reach," Ryan Malone, chairperson of the board at SmartBug Media, said. "By acquiring Globalia, we have solidified our position as the go-to vendor for midmarket HubSpot customers seeking to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and maximize customer lifecycle value."

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. ("Stifel") acted as exclusive financial advisor to Globalia.

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media is the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle. From marketing to sales, revenue operations to customer success and e-commerce to integration, SmartBug combines sound strategies and technology with top talent to de-risk the future and set the course for continued success.

As a two-time HubSpot North American Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners, a Google Premier Partner and an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

ABOUT GLOBALIA

Globalia is a digital agency specializing in inbound marketing, sales automation, digital transformation and e-commerce. The Globalia team excels at delivering projects with high technical complexity while upholding the highest quality standards. Its mission is driven by innovation and value creation to remain at the forefront of the industry.

Globalia is an Elite HubSpot Partner and is the largest HubSpot Partner in Canada, as well as a Shopify Partner and Adobe Commerce Partner. For more information about Globalia, visit globaliadigital.com .

