Smarter Alloys receives SDTC investment to accelerate heat engine development

WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smarter Alloys will receive a $4.8M investment from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). The investment is part of a $12M effort to develop a heat engine that generates clean electricity from the waste heat of industrial processes.

"Low grade waste heat contributes over 5 gigatons of equivalent carbon emissions per year" says Smarter Alloys CEO Ibraheem Khan. "We estimate over 135 gigawatts of generating capacity is available from these sources."

The project was one of fourteen announced June 15 by the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

Michael Kuntz, Vice President of Operations, expects the modular heat engines will produce 10 kilowatts each with lower operating costs than fossil fuel sources. "We expect to see results from the first field trials in the coming months"

