SmartFinancial: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings webcast and conference call on Oct. 20, 2026, SmartFinancial (NYSE:SMBK) announced record operating revenue of $57.5 million. For long-term investors, the bank's results show how disciplined talent acquisition translates directly into market share gains across the Southeast. Three key takeaways from management's comments highlight the underlying drivers of this performance.

SmartFinancial expanded both sides of its balance sheet during the quarter. Loans grew at an annualized rate of 15%, and core deposits rose 12%. That balance kept the bank's loan-to-deposit ratio (the percentage of deposits used to fund loans) at a manageable 87%.

Ongoing industry consolidation across the Southeast allows the company to recruit top-tier commercial bankers from competitors. Adding revenue-producing talent fuels expansion in high-priority growth markets such as Columbus, Georgia.

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