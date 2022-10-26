26.10.2022 02:15:00

SMARTKEM, INC. TO PRESENT AT THE THINKEQUITY CONFERENCE ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26th AT 1:00PM ET

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartKem, Inc. (OTCQB: SMTK), a company seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors and logic, has announced today its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ian Jenks, will present at The ThinkEquity Conference on Wednesday, October 26th at 1:00 pm ET. The event will be held in-person at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

The ThinkEquity Conference – SmartKem, Inc. Investor Presentation
Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Time: 1:00 pm Eastern Time

Register to watch the presentation virtually here: https://wsw.com/webcast/tep23/smtk/1696434

SmartKem's OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SMTK/overview

About SmartKem

SmartKem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors and logic. SmartKem's patented TRUFLEX® inks are solution deposited at a low temperature, on low-cost substrates to make organic thin-film transistor (OTFT) circuits. The company's semiconductor platform can be used in a number of applications including miniLED displays, AMOLED displays, fingerprint sensors and integrated logic circuits. SmartKem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK, and its semiconductor manufacturing process at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including over 175 patents across 17 patent families. For more information, visit: www.smartkem.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SmartKemTRUFLEX

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the SmartKem's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on SmartKem Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartkem-inc-to-present-at-the-thinkequity-conference-on-wednesday-october-26th-at-100pm-et-301659268.html

SOURCE SmartKem, Inc.

