SmartMetric the Developer of Biometric Credit Cards Says the 279% Rise in Business Revenue Losses Due to Card Fraud Is Alarming and Unsustainable

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) Alarming figures show that businesses are suffering monumental losses due to online fraud. What is also alarming is that rate of growth in online fraud for merchants is in triple figures with an estimated loss for chargebacks alone for the end of 2020 will reach $30 Billion in the United States.

The share of total business revenue lost to fraud increased 279% between 2013 and 2016. On average merchants lost 1.9% of total revenue to fraud in 2016. In 2013 the figure was 0.68%.

Sixty percent (60%) of all credit card fraud attempts in Ecommerce channels were successful in 2016.

One area beleaguering online merchants and the credit card industry is the area commonly referred to as "friendly fraud.” Friendly fraud as far from friendly. It is a euphemism used in the credit card industry for what is essentially "customer fraud.” In the day and age when people would need to walk into a physical business to make a purchase with a credit card, any resulting fraud was termed "friendly fraud” since the person committing the fraud and the merchant would have been in face to face contact with each other. Now that the world has moved to billions of dollars being transacted online there is no human interaction for today’s credit card fraud. So, it is a misnomer to call online based fraud by customers as "friendly fraud.” The fraud is in fact out and out customer fraud. And when 86% of reported, soon to be $30 billion in chargebacks, then this is most definitely not friendly at all.

An additional cost to businesses and card companies online is the number of dollars lost in "card abandonment” at the online site checkout. In order to combat online fraud credit card processors have now ramped up automatic fraud prevention tools that are in turn causing false rejections of credit cards being used by good paying customers with good money in their accounts. It is estimated that 25% of what is called false positive transaction rejections result in the customer abandoning the transaction completely. Imagine owning a large department store and finding out that 1 in 4 of your customers turnarounds and walk out without buying anything because their card is erroneously rejected by the card processor. A quick way to go bankrupt for any business. This doesn’t happen in physical retail stores anywhere near like it happens online, simply because the anti-fraud tools online are so more restrictive of transactions then what happens at a merchant’s terminal in the physical store.

In a nut shell the explosion in online fraud and in addition the unimaginable loss of businesses from good paying customers abandoning online shopping carts because of false card rejections, is causing multi-billions of dollars a year being lost by merchants and credit card issuers in lost sales and outright fraud, said the President and CEO of SmartMetric, Chaya Hendrick.

Without going into too much detail, the SmartMetric biometric activated credit card allows online merchants to fight back against customers who say it wasn’t them who made the transaction (customer fraud) and at the same time validate the legitimacy of the card user thereby allowing for greater acceptance of transactions which will reduce substantially the losses from checkout cart abandonment that is plaguing the online world.

The SmartMetric biometric credit and debit card uses the cardholder’s fingerprint which is read by a nano fingerprint scanner inside the card, to turn on the card prior to insertion into the card reader or ATM. The cardholder’s biometrics are protected since their fingerprint is stored inside their card and never leaves the card at any time. Only the authorized holder of the SmartMetric biometric credit and debit card can use the card.

"Using the SmartMetric biometric credit card that only allows the legal card holder to use the card, protects card users, merchants, card processors and banks with state-of-the-art biometric technology built inside the card,” said Chaya Hendrick.

Further information on the SmartMetric biometric credit card is available on the company website at www.smartmetric.com

A video of the SmartMetric biometric card can be found at https://youtu.be/zSX59uHoHqU

Figures used are from: https://chargebacks911.com/scary-chargeback-facts/

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105006130/en/