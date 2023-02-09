|
09.02.2023 15:00:00
Smartphone Sales Are Peaking. Here's Why Apple Doesn't Really Care
It's difficult to say if last quarter's iPhone revenue reflects a supply problem or a demand problem; it could be a little of both. Either way, it's cause for concern. Not only did Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) report lower year-over-year iPhone sales, but total iPhone revenue of $65.8 billion also fell short of analysts' expectations of $68.3 billion. That shortfall prompted a rare companywide earnings miss.It's not necessarily the end of the world, though. Apple has been preparing for "peak iPhone" for some time now. If that's where we are -- and it very well could be -- then the company already has a powerful profit engine humming.If you're reading this, you likely know how important the iPhone is to Apple. Even with last quarter's relatively weak showing, iPhone sales alone accounted for 56% of the company's total top line.Continue reading
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|06.02.23
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.23
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.23
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
