Smartpress Announces World Class Net Promoter Score

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online printer Smartpress.com announced a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 77 for 2021. Since a score of 73 or higher in the professional services industry is considered world class, that's a significant achievement. (And they've maintained that world class status since they started tracking NPS four years ago.)

"When the employees are all co-owners of the business, we find they treat customers well!"

See how they earn exceptional ratings year over year:

The Serious Business of Customer Feedback

Beyond Google Customer Reviews (where they score 4.9 out of 5 stars), Smartpress asks for feedback throughout their entire customer journey: ratings after every online chat or email, product reviews after projects are printed, plus a broad customer satisfaction survey quarterly.

"The themes we see regularly in our customer feedback are the same three by which we operate: premium quality printing, world-class service and social responsibility," said Matt Chapman, vice president of Smartpress. "These are not aspirational qualities we determined in a conference room one day. It's our way of sharing what customers are telling us about why they choose Smartpress."

What drives Smartpress' superior customer satisfaction?

Real people, real time: Customers can contact a service expert via phone, email or online chat and there's always a real person on the other end during business hours.

Constant feedback loop: Smartpress closely monitors all feedback and immediately addresses opportunities to improve customers' printing experience.

Employee ownership: Team members are intrinsically motivated to provide a superb customer experience and empowered to make good decisions on the company's behalf.

"Smartpress is 100% employee-owned, which I believe is a big reason for our success in focusing on wowing our customers," said Chapman. "When the employees are all co-owners of the business, we find they treat customers well!"

Learn the perks of printing with an employee-owned company:

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium online printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium-quality print with world class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous environmental certifications like EcoVadis Gold and ISO 14001. They are a carbon-neutral, 100% employee-owned company and are home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

