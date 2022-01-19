|
Smartpress Announces World Class Net Promoter Score
CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online printer Smartpress.com announced a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 77 for 2021. Since a score of 73 or higher in the professional services industry is considered world class, that's a significant achievement. (And they've maintained that world class status since they started tracking NPS four years ago.)
See how they earn exceptional ratings year over year:
https://smartpress.com/blog/features/customer-reviews-how-smartpress-maintains-a-high-rating
The Serious Business of Customer Feedback
Beyond Google Customer Reviews (where they score 4.9 out of 5 stars), Smartpress asks for feedback throughout their entire customer journey: ratings after every online chat or email, product reviews after projects are printed, plus a broad customer satisfaction survey quarterly.
"The themes we see regularly in our customer feedback are the same three by which we operate: premium quality printing, world-class service and social responsibility," said Matt Chapman, vice president of Smartpress. "These are not aspirational qualities we determined in a conference room one day. It's our way of sharing what customers are telling us about why they choose Smartpress."
What drives Smartpress' superior customer satisfaction?
"Smartpress is 100% employee-owned, which I believe is a big reason for our success in focusing on wowing our customers," said Chapman. "When the employees are all co-owners of the business, we find they treat customers well!"
Learn the perks of printing with an employee-owned company:
https://smartpress.com/blog/features/esop-the-benefits-of-printing-with-an-employee-owned-company
About Smartpress
Smartpress is the premium online printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium-quality print with world class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.
Smartpress has achieved numerous environmental certifications like EcoVadis Gold and ISO 14001. They are a carbon-neutral, 100% employee-owned company and are home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.
https://smartpress.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartpress-announces-world-class-net-promoter-score-301464152.html
SOURCE Smartpress
