10.11.2022 22:35:13

SmartRent, Inc. Q3 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$26.0 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$26.8 million, or -$0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.3% to $47.5 million from $35.1 million last year.

SmartRent, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$26.0 Mln. vs. -$26.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.13 vs. -$0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.11 -Revenue (Q3): $47.5 Mln vs. $35.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $38-$53 mln Full year revenue guidance: $165-$180 mln

