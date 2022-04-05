Smartwool Announces Goal to Collect and Recycle 400K Socks

DENVER, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartwool, which creates Merino wool-based socks and apparel, has relaunched its Second Cut Project this April—and aims to collect 400,000 old socks through the brand's annual retail take back event, as part of its ongoing circularity efforts.

While most consumers donate their old clothes, a recent Smartwool survey1 showed that many do not participate in recycling programs, either because they're unaware of how to recycle or the resources are not available (46%), or because the item is completely worn out and they perceive it to have no value (67%).

Recycling has many benefits, including the reduction of environmental impact from collecting virgin raw materials, saving on energy, reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills, and conserving natural resources such as water. This April Smartwool wants to educate and encourage people to adopt better recycling habits, by sending in their old socks to participate in the Second Cut Project.

Smartwool first announced the Second Cut Project in April 2021 to help address the apparel industry's textile waste problem, with only 12% of clothing materials recycled globally, and socks being one of the most thrown-away pieces of apparel. Last year's sock take-back collection kept over 12,000 pounds of material out of landfills, and together with North Carolina-based Material Return, Smartwool turned that waste into the Second Cut K9 Camp Cushion .

Smartwool is continuing its partnership with Material Return—a custom circularity platform within The Industrial Commons group delivering local and sustainable textile manufacturing and waste solutions—to give old socks a second chance at life. The goal to collect 400,000 socks this year will help Smartwool create recycled yarn to use in future circular products.

"With the relaunch of our Second Cut Project, we are one step closer towards achieving our 100% circularity pledge by 2030," said Alicia Chin, Sustainability & Social Impact Senior Manager, Smartwool. "We are committed to finding innovative ways of manufacturing to limit our impact on the environment, and the Second Cut Project allows consumers to aid in our progress by visiting our retail partners to recycle their socks."

"Not only is recycling good for the environment—it's good for the economy," said Molly Hemstreet, Co-Executive Director of The Industrial Commons. "Recycling utilizes a domestic source of materials and supports American jobs in the recycling and manufacturing industries—which underlines how environmental habits can support both people and the planet. We are focused on local solutions for industrial problems—the Second Cut Project with Smartwool is a perfect example of community-based problem-solving in action."

Smartwool will kick off its take-back collection at participating retail stores nationwide from April 11–24. Participants can also send in any brand of old socks for recycling by selecting a free mail-in bag on Smartwool.com.

To learn more about Smartwool's 10-year roadmap towards becoming climate positive through regenerative materials and circularity visit Smartwool's What Matters Hub .

1 Smartwool survey, 2020

About Smartwool

Based in Denver, Colorado, Smartwool® is a sock and apparel brand whose products are designed to get the most out of the inherent benefits of Merino wool and to bring comfort, confidence, and community to a life lived outside. For information on the full range of Smartwool® products or to find a dealer near you, please visit www.Smartwool.com. Smartwool, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC, is a brand of VF Corporation.

About Industrial Commons

The Industrial Commons, a 501c3, founds and grows interconnected businesses that solve industrial problems for businesses and workers and manufactures hope for the people of Western North Carolina. Material Return, a cooperative enterprise of The Industrial Commons, works with local manufacturers and national brands to transform textile waste into new circular products.

