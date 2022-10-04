SMASHBURGER® UNVEILS NEW MENU ITEM WITH LAUNCH OF CHICKEN WINGS

Leading Fast-Casual Burger Brand Enters Chicken Wing Category with Three New Flavors

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for football season, Smashburger®, the better burger fast casual restaurant, has introduced a new line of chicken wings, offering three new wing flavors that span from spicy to savory. Available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide starting today, the wings are freshly made to order, and hand tossed with BBQ, Scorchin' Hot or Garlic Rosemary. To 'kick off' the launch, Smashburger will offer a special promotion from Tuesday, October 4 through Friday, October 7, giving guests a free order of wings with any purchase over $25*.

"Our guests constantly crave different flavors and options, so menu variety is important to us. We've seen great success with our non-burger offerings and are always looking for new ways to change the game through our innovation," said Carl Bachmann, President at Smashburger. "This new line of chicken wings was developed with premium ingredients including all-natural, hormone and steroid free wings sourced from local USA farms. They're meaty and juicy, made with familiar flavor profiles we know our guests will love."

Starting at $9.99, the wings come six to an order and are freshly made, crisped to perfection and hand tossed in one of three flavors served with a side of ranch. Guests will be able to satisfy any craving with flavors including sweet and saucy BBQ, Scorchin' Hot made with Nashville Hot seasoning, and Garlic Rosemary tossed with the Signature Smash seasoning of rosemary, garlic salt pepper & thyme. The wings pair well with any Smash side such as tots, sweet potato fries, crispy brussels sprouts or the classic Smashfries®.

Guests can order Smashburger for take-out (in-store and curbside pickup) or delivery on Smashburger.com, mobile app or through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and GrubHub. For more information about Smashburger's new chicken wings, please visit www.smashburger.com.

*Guests can redeem in-store, online or through the Smashburger app by using the promo code "freewings." Offer valid at participating locations from October 4, 2022, through October 7, 2022.

About Smashburger®

Smashburger® is a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Brussels sprouts and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes. Founded in 2007 in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is a recognized Stevie American Business Award winner and was ranked as one of Fast Casual's top 10 brands in its 2022 Top 100 Movers & Shakers Award. The brand has 245 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 34 states and seven countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com

