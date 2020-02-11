SMASHMALLOW Enters a New Category with Launch of SMASHGUMMY

SONOMA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMASHMALLOW®, the makers of premium snackable marshmallows and crispy rice treats, is set to expand their roster of permissibly indulgent snacks with the launch of SMASHGUMMY. Continuing to disrupt and innovate within the non-chocolate confection category, SMASHGUMMY offers consumers a 'NEW VIEW ON SWEETS' and will offer low-sugar gummies available in both fruity and sour flavor profiles in the brand's iconic hot air balloon shape.

SMASHGUMMY features only three grams of sugar per serving, and is made without the use of sugar alcohols, stevia, IMO's, or other compromising ingredients and is instead sweetened naturally with organic cane sugar, monk fruit, and allulose. Like all of SMASHMALLOW's better-for-you products, SMASHGUMMY is free from the top major allergens, is made with non-GMO ingredients, and uses a kosher certified bovine gelatin source – all while being free from controversial ingredients like carrageenan, artificial colors and flavors and corn syrup. Making its debut in two varieties; FRESH PICKED is a fruit-inspired medley of flavors including strawberry, cherry, orange and peach and a sour version including fan favorites such as watermelon, raspberry, lemon, and green apple in the aptly entitled PUCKER UP variety. SMASHGUMMY is available now on both Amazon and SMASHMALLOW.com with an SRP of $3.29 per bag.

"SMASHMALLOW has always been committed to creating permissibly indulgent snacks using the best real and natural ingredients possible, allowing consumers a chance to satisfy that sweet craving in a mindful yet delicious way," said founder, Jon Sebastiani. "We are thrilled to bring a new option to our consumers that is in-line with our core values of creating products that are formulated with integrity, are modern and on-trend, but that also play on nostalgia and fun. It was important for us to find the right balance of taste without compromising the experience and expectations of the SMASH brand which is why we've chosen to sweeten naturally with organic cane sugar instead of using Stevia and have worked within the recent FDA ruling on fibers and sugars for ultimate truth and transparency of the SMASHGUMMY label by ensuring our ingredient deck won't compromise those on the Keto diet or need to keep their blood sugar in check. We believe we've created something truly differentiated yet complementary to our existing products and are incredibly excited about this new chapter in the SMASHMALLOW brand story."

About SMASHMALLOW

SMASHMALLOW premium 'snackable' marshmallows are made with organic cane sugar and simple ingredients that deliver a clean-label indulgence perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth and are the perfect guilt-free, every-day, any time of day treat for your taste buds. Offering a blast of wow, a sprinkling of fun and a carnival of yum in every permissibly indulgent treat, the brand is on a mission to change consumer perception around snackable confections with their line of snacks including SMASHMALLOW and SMASHMALLOW DIPPED premium snackable marshmallows, SMASHCRISPY marshmallow rice treats, and new SMASHGUMMY low-sugar gummies. For more information, please visit www.smashmallow.com.

