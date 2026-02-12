12.02.2026 07:04:51

SMC 9-month Earnings Up; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - SMC Corp. (SMECF, SMCAY, 6273.T), a manufacturer, processor, and seller of automatic control equipment, on Thursday reported its net income increased despite lower sales in the nine months ended March 31.

For the nine months, net income attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 121.623 billion yen from 120.38 billion yen in the prior year.

Basic earnings per share were 1,916.97 yen versus 1,880.28 yen last year.

Operating profit declined 137.56 billion yen from 142.79 billion in the previous year.

Net sales decreased to 590.46 billion yen from 609.93 billion yen in the prior year.

Further, the company expects full-year 2026 net sales of 816 billion yen, representing a 3% increase year over year.

The company expects operating profit of 183 billion yen, representing a 3.8% year-over-year decline.

The company expects profit attributable to owners of the parent of 153 billion yen, representing a 2.1% year-over-year increase.

Basic earnings per share is projected to be 2,406.70 for the full year 2026.

SMC is 2.38% higher at JPY 70,250 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX tiefrot -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nimmt Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street tritt auf der Stelle. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
