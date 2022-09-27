SME Recognizes 2022 Distinguished Faculty Advisors

Six professors from Texas State, Tennessee State, Drexel University, Arizona State, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma State were selected.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. , Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SME has selected six Distinguished Faculty Advisors for 2022 in recognition of their service to the organization and their student chapters in advancing manufacturing knowledge, education, and SME's mission of promoting manufacturing technology and developing a skilled workforce. Established in 2011, the award is presented to SME student chapter faculty advisors to recognize their continued oversight and engagement efforts in advocating for students and the manufacturing industry.

"These faculty advisors, all SME members, demonstrate the leadership that's needed to guide the next generation of manufacturing talent," said 2022 SME Member Council chair, Jennifer Fielding, PhD, Air Force Research Laboratory. "The commitment from each professor is imperative for the growth of the organization's student chapters."

SME student chapter faculty advisors utilize their expertise to integrate real-world manufacturing experiences into their classrooms, offer on-site research lab experience, sponsor attendance at industry conferences, and co-author scientific papers published in peer-reviewed journals and professional conferences. This year's awardees include a cross-section of engineering professors from universities across the US.

2022 Distinguished Faculty Advisors

Bahram Asiabanpour, PhD, CMfgE, Professor and Manufacturing Engineering Program Coordinator Ingram School of Engineering, Texas State University, San Marcos , Texas

Professor and Manufacturing Engineering Program Coordinator of Engineering, , Vishwas N. Bedekar , PhD , Associate Professor, Department of Engineering Technology, Middle Tennessee State University , Murfreesboro, Tennessee

, Associate Professor, Department of Engineering Technology, , Yalcin M. Ertekin , PhD, CMfgE , Clinical Professor, Department of Engineering Technology, Drexel University , Philadelphia

, Clinical Professor, Department of Engineering Technology, , Philadelphia Jerry Gintz , Senior Lecturer, Honors Faculty, School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks, Arizona State University , Mesa, Arizona

Senior Lecturer, Honors Faculty, School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks, , Nguyen P. "Wayne" Hung, PhD , Professor, Faculty Fellow, Texas A&M University, College Station , Texas

, Professor, Faculty Fellow, , Hitesh D. Vora , PhD, Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering Technology, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater , Oklahoma

Each faculty advisor receives a monetary award from SME to advance their professional development in the field, as well as a certificate of appreciation. Additional award information can be found at sme.org/faculty-award.

