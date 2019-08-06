|
06.08.2019 11:54:00
SMEs Encouraged to Take Advantage of Public Sector Support
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on a survey conducted by the Golden Bull Award, more than 80 per cent of respondents were not aware of the existence of market development grants or incentives made available to them by the government of Malaysia.
The survey respondents consisted of almost 900 nominees for the 2019 Golden Bull Award, which represent a cross-section of SME and corporate leaders in Malaysia.
Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry, Dr Ong Kian Ming said, "In 2019, the government has put heavy emphasis in fostering Malaysia's entrepreneurial scene. While SMEs comprise a great proportion of total companies in Malaysia, its contribution to our GDP is only about 37 percent. In comparison, the contribution of SMEs in developed countries amounts to about half of GDP."
"With resources made available through our Industry 4.0 policy, SMEs have the opportunity to adopt I4.0 technologies which are necessary to remain relevant in the global supply chain. What is needed now is the commitment of both the public and private sectors to achieve the common goal of advancing our SMEs," continued Dr Ong.
Dato' William Ng, organising chairman of the Golden Bull Award added, "the market and economic environment have changed over the past 16 years. Today's market is much more complex and multi-faceted than it was in 2003. This makes entrepreneurship, and running a business, far more challenging than it was 16 years ago."
"Many Malaysian companies are still trapped in the mindset of the past decade; where numbers and practices are shrouded in secrecy to stop others from emulating them. However, in today's business environment, there are no more trade secrets. Even the best-kept food recipes are publicly available on the internet. As such, our competitive advantage as a business can no longer be our know-how. The only way we can fail-proof our business is to be good in planning, and be even better in executing," said Ng.
In conjunction with the findings, the 17th year of Golden Bull Award ceremony was also held on the same night, at Connexion@Nexus, Kuala Lumpur. The Golden Bull Award is an annual event, first organised in 2003. The 17th year of the Award is organised by Business Media International and Sphere Exhibits.
A total of 3 different categories were open for competition, including Emerging SMEs, Outstanding SMEs, and the coveted Super Golden Bull Award, categorised respectively according to annual turnover. A record breaking 886 nominees participated, with 119 enterprises across all three categories claiming the Award.
The award was presented to winners by the Guest of Honour, Dr Ong Kian Ming, Deputy Minister of International Trade & Industry.
Also present at the award presentation was En. Ab. Rahim Yusoff, Deputy Director General, Malaysia Productivity Corporation, Mr Dennis Martin, Group CEO of CTOS Data Systems, Dato' Lock Peng Kuan, Partner of Baker Tilly Malaysia, Mr Koay Chiew Guan, National President of the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA), and Mr Chua Wee Phong, chairman of Sphere Exhibits and executive vice president of Singapore Press Holdings.
The official auditor of the Golden Bull Award is Baker Tilly Malaysia, while financial data is provided by CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd.
The Golden Bull Award is also supported by Turkish Airlines and Pernod Ricard Malaysia.
Some words from the winners:
"Aspire to inspire before expire." -- EDM Resources Group Sdn Bhd
"A winner is someone who can provide value in whatever they are doing. And when you work on something, do it with dignity and honesty. Those are the essential qualities for success." -- Iconic Group Sdn Bhd
"Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value." -- LY Concrete Products Sdn Bhd
"A winner is a dreamer who never gives up." -- My Healthland (Global) Sdn Bhd
"Thanks for the team work from whole company and this award will dedicated to whole company staff and family members." -- Orient Arotek Engineering & Trading Sdn Bhd (OAE Builder Sdn Bhd)
"Let yourself be the noble person around you, and let the people around you become your own noble people, create mutual value from the appreciation of everyone, and this drive relationship become partner." -- Soka Enterprise Sdn Bhd
LIST OF RECIPIENTS OF GOLDEN BULL AWARD 2019
SUPER GOLDEN BULL
CUCKOO INTERNATIONAL (MAL) SDN BHD
EIK ENGINEERING SDN BHD
ICONIC GROUP SDN BHD
MEGATRAX PLASTIC INDUSTRIES SDN BHD
NESTCON BUILDERS SDN BHD
PROVENTUS BINA SDN BHD
SENG CARS WORLD SDN BHD
SIN HING HUAT AUTOCARE SDN BHD
SOUTHERN RUBBER WORKS SDN BHD
TRICOR SERVICES (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD
OUTSTANDING SMES
AFFIRM PLUS PROPERTIES SDN BHD
ARTWORLD TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD
ASIA HEALTHCARE SDN BHD
BEANS MEDIA SDN BHD
BENG KAMUNTING AUTO SERVICE SDN BHD
BERJAYA HARDWARE (B'WORTH) SDN BHD
BIG APPLE EDUWORLD SDN BHD
BIG BATH SDN BHD
BULER ENGINEERING SDN BHD
CABE (M) SDN BHD
CASTWELL INDUSTRIES (M) SDN BHD
CHAILEASE BERJAYA CREDIT SDN BHD
CHAKRA WE CARE RESOURCES SDN BHD
CHAN SOON TRANSPORT & TRADING SDN BHD
CHIANG HENG GOLD & DIAMOND SDN BHD
CHOP LEE HUAT CERMIN & ALUMINIUM SDN BHD
COLT ENGINEERING SDN BHD
CRYSTAL CLEAR CLEANING SDN BHD
DRAGON TASTE SEAFOOD WHOLESALE & RETAIL SDN BHD
DREAM TECHNOLOGY SYSTEM SDN BHD
ECOLITE BIOTECH MANUFACTURING SDN BHD
EWANTA (M) SDN BHD
FAST TRACK SBOi SDN BHD
FIELDMAN CONSTRUCTION SDN BHD
FTK SOLUTION SDN BHD
GENESIS SPECTRUM SDN BHD
GOPENG KALSIUM SDN BHD
HEALTHY SPACE SDN BHD
HUMANOMICS SDN BHD
I-CHEM SOLUTION SDN BHD
IVORIE INTERNATIONAL SDN BHD
JAKKER TRADING SDN BHD
KIMAL AWNING & IRON WORKS SDN BHD
KLUANG COFFEE POWDER FACTORY SDN BHD
KSPC POOL & SPA (M) SDN BHD
LEXIS CHEMICAL SDN BHD
LIANGSIANG DEVELOPMENT SDN BHD
LOONG YUNG TRADING SDN BHD
LTS MACHINERY & HARDWARE SDN BHD
LU CHIN POH CONSTRUCTION SDN BHD
LY CONCRETE PRODUCTS SDN BHD
MAXXAN REALTY SDN BHD
MOONWORK SDN BHD
MY HEALTHLAND (GLOBAL) SDN BHD
NAXUS COMMUNICATION SDN BHD
NL SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENTS SDN BHD
NU INFINITY SDN BHD
OASIS SWISS SDN BHD
OISKIN SDN BHD
ORIENT AROTEK ENGINEERING & TRADING SDN BHD (OAE BUILDER SDN BHD)
PEDINI CUCINE (M) SDN BHD
PERABOT CS CHAN SDN BHD
PUBLIC CARGO SERVICES SDN BHD
SANJUNG KHAS SDN BHD
SEAN BUSINESS INTERNATIONAL SDN BHD
SEIKO DENKI (M) SDN BHD
SEMASA SERVICES SDN BHD
SENG KONG SHUTTER INDUSTRIES SDN BHD
SOKA ENTERPRISE SDN BHD
SOUTHERN LEGEND SDN BHD
SUPER S ENGINEERING SDN BHD
SYARIKAT PERABUT BUKIT BATU SDN BHD
SYNERGY WOOD PRODUCTS SDN BHD
TECH FOOD INGREDIENTS SDN BHD
THE ROOF REALTY SDN BHD
THEAM LEONG ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SDN BHD
TSS FURNITURE INDUSTRIES SDN BHD
UTAS MAJU SDN BHD
VKIDS TREND SDN BHD
VYNN VENTURE SDN BHD
WELCH (M) SDN BHD
WELLOUS SDN BHD
YANLING NATURAL HYGIENE SDN BHD
YC SOH CONSTRUCTION SDN BHD
YEW LEE PACIFIC MANUFACTURER SDN BHD
EMERGING SMES
BP EDUCATION SDN BHD
CHI DESIGN SDN BHD
CLOUDHAX SDN BHD
CROSSURVIVE SDN BHD
DESEO CREATIVO INTERIOR DESIGN SDN BHD
DYNAMIC ELECTRICAL SDN BHD
EA MAX SOLUTIONS SDN BHD
EDM RESOURCES GROUP SDN BHD
EGROUP SOLUTION SDN BHD
FEI FEI CRAB SDN BHD
GOLDFIELDS CONCEPTS SDN BHD
GRAND CARE REHABILITATION
IDEAL VISION INTEGRATION SDN BHD
IQI CONCEPT SDN BHD
NAGA REKA IMPIAN SDN BHD
NORTHMOS SDN BHD
NUKO MARKETING (M) SDN BHD
ORANGE REVOLUTION SDN BHD
ORIGIN INTEGRATED STUDIOS SDN BHD
PALM KING MARKETING SDN BHD
PERFECT FOOD PRODUCTS SDN BHD
SACHI INTERIOR DESIGN SDN BHD
SHINING CONTINUUM SYMMETRY SDN BHD (O'BRIENS IRISH SANDWICH CAFE)
SILICON CREATION SDN BHD
SMART SF SDN BHD
TADIKA SAUJANA BIJAK SDN BHD (DRAGONFLY PRESCHOOL)
TENEO TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD
THONG SHENG FOOD TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD
THRIVING TALENTS SDN BHD
TPTW ENGINEERING SDN BHD
VISATA CREATIVE SDN BHD
WINZIA INTERNATIONAL SDN BHD
WL CHONG SDN BHD
YONG STUDIO SDN BHD
About Business Media International
Business Media International is a Southeast Asia's leading business-to-business media owner with products ranging from printed publications and online portals to exhibitions and business awards. These include brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Mega Career Fair, SME Solutions Expo, JobStreet.com MCTF, Post Graduate Education Fair, ITX Asia, SME 100, Golden Bull Award and more.
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190806/2544433-1
SOURCE Golden Bull Award