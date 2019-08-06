SMEs Encouraged to Take Advantage of Public Sector Support

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on a survey conducted by the Golden Bull Award, more than 80 per cent of respondents were not aware of the existence of market development grants or incentives made available to them by the government of Malaysia.

The survey respondents consisted of almost 900 nominees for the 2019 Golden Bull Award, which represent a cross-section of SME and corporate leaders in Malaysia.

Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry, Dr Ong Kian Ming said, "In 2019, the government has put heavy emphasis in fostering Malaysia's entrepreneurial scene. While SMEs comprise a great proportion of total companies in Malaysia, its contribution to our GDP is only about 37 percent. In comparison, the contribution of SMEs in developed countries amounts to about half of GDP."

"With resources made available through our Industry 4.0 policy, SMEs have the opportunity to adopt I4.0 technologies which are necessary to remain relevant in the global supply chain. What is needed now is the commitment of both the public and private sectors to achieve the common goal of advancing our SMEs," continued Dr Ong.

Dato' William Ng, organising chairman of the Golden Bull Award added, "the market and economic environment have changed over the past 16 years. Today's market is much more complex and multi-faceted than it was in 2003. This makes entrepreneurship, and running a business, far more challenging than it was 16 years ago."

"Many Malaysian companies are still trapped in the mindset of the past decade; where numbers and practices are shrouded in secrecy to stop others from emulating them. However, in today's business environment, there are no more trade secrets. Even the best-kept food recipes are publicly available on the internet. As such, our competitive advantage as a business can no longer be our know-how. The only way we can fail-proof our business is to be good in planning, and be even better in executing," said Ng.

In conjunction with the findings, the 17th year of Golden Bull Award ceremony was also held on the same night, at Connexion@Nexus, Kuala Lumpur. The Golden Bull Award is an annual event, first organised in 2003. The 17th year of the Award is organised by Business Media International and Sphere Exhibits.

A total of 3 different categories were open for competition, including Emerging SMEs, Outstanding SMEs, and the coveted Super Golden Bull Award, categorised respectively according to annual turnover. A record breaking 886 nominees participated, with 119 enterprises across all three categories claiming the Award.

The award was presented to winners by the Guest of Honour, Dr Ong Kian Ming, Deputy Minister of International Trade & Industry.

Also present at the award presentation was En. Ab. Rahim Yusoff, Deputy Director General, Malaysia Productivity Corporation, Mr Dennis Martin, Group CEO of CTOS Data Systems, Dato' Lock Peng Kuan, Partner of Baker Tilly Malaysia, Mr Koay Chiew Guan, National President of the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA), and Mr Chua Wee Phong, chairman of Sphere Exhibits and executive vice president of Singapore Press Holdings.

The official auditor of the Golden Bull Award is Baker Tilly Malaysia, while financial data is provided by CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd.

The Golden Bull Award is also supported by Turkish Airlines and Pernod Ricard Malaysia.

Some words from the winners:

"Aspire to inspire before expire." -- EDM Resources Group Sdn Bhd

"A winner is someone who can provide value in whatever they are doing. And when you work on something, do it with dignity and honesty. Those are the essential qualities for success." -- Iconic Group Sdn Bhd

"Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value." -- LY Concrete Products Sdn Bhd

"A winner is a dreamer who never gives up." -- My Healthland (Global) Sdn Bhd

"Thanks for the team work from whole company and this award will dedicated to whole company staff and family members." -- Orient Arotek Engineering & Trading Sdn Bhd (OAE Builder Sdn Bhd)

"Let yourself be the noble person around you, and let the people around you become your own noble people, create mutual value from the appreciation of everyone, and this drive relationship become partner." -- Soka Enterprise Sdn Bhd

LIST OF RECIPIENTS OF GOLDEN BULL AWARD 2019

SUPER GOLDEN BULL

CUCKOO INTERNATIONAL (MAL) SDN BHD

EIK ENGINEERING SDN BHD

ICONIC GROUP SDN BHD

MEGATRAX PLASTIC INDUSTRIES SDN BHD

NESTCON BUILDERS SDN BHD

PROVENTUS BINA SDN BHD

SENG CARS WORLD SDN BHD

SIN HING HUAT AUTOCARE SDN BHD

SOUTHERN RUBBER WORKS SDN BHD

TRICOR SERVICES (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD

OUTSTANDING SMES

AFFIRM PLUS PROPERTIES SDN BHD

ARTWORLD TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD

ASIA HEALTHCARE SDN BHD

BEANS MEDIA SDN BHD

BENG KAMUNTING AUTO SERVICE SDN BHD

BERJAYA HARDWARE (B'WORTH) SDN BHD

BIG APPLE EDUWORLD SDN BHD

BIG BATH SDN BHD

BULER ENGINEERING SDN BHD

CABE (M) SDN BHD

CASTWELL INDUSTRIES (M) SDN BHD

CHAILEASE BERJAYA CREDIT SDN BHD

CHAKRA WE CARE RESOURCES SDN BHD

CHAN SOON TRANSPORT & TRADING SDN BHD

CHIANG HENG GOLD & DIAMOND SDN BHD

CHOP LEE HUAT CERMIN & ALUMINIUM SDN BHD

COLT ENGINEERING SDN BHD

CRYSTAL CLEAR CLEANING SDN BHD

DRAGON TASTE SEAFOOD WHOLESALE & RETAIL SDN BHD

DREAM TECHNOLOGY SYSTEM SDN BHD

ECOLITE BIOTECH MANUFACTURING SDN BHD

EWANTA (M) SDN BHD

FAST TRACK SBOi SDN BHD

FIELDMAN CONSTRUCTION SDN BHD

FTK SOLUTION SDN BHD

GENESIS SPECTRUM SDN BHD

GOPENG KALSIUM SDN BHD

HEALTHY SPACE SDN BHD

HUMANOMICS SDN BHD

I-CHEM SOLUTION SDN BHD

IVORIE INTERNATIONAL SDN BHD

JAKKER TRADING SDN BHD

KIMAL AWNING & IRON WORKS SDN BHD

KLUANG COFFEE POWDER FACTORY SDN BHD

KSPC POOL & SPA (M) SDN BHD

LEXIS CHEMICAL SDN BHD

LIANGSIANG DEVELOPMENT SDN BHD

LOONG YUNG TRADING SDN BHD

LTS MACHINERY & HARDWARE SDN BHD

LU CHIN POH CONSTRUCTION SDN BHD

LY CONCRETE PRODUCTS SDN BHD

MAXXAN REALTY SDN BHD

MOONWORK SDN BHD

MY HEALTHLAND (GLOBAL) SDN BHD

NAXUS COMMUNICATION SDN BHD

NL SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENTS SDN BHD

NU INFINITY SDN BHD

OASIS SWISS SDN BHD

OISKIN SDN BHD

ORIENT AROTEK ENGINEERING & TRADING SDN BHD (OAE BUILDER SDN BHD)

PEDINI CUCINE (M) SDN BHD

PERABOT CS CHAN SDN BHD

PUBLIC CARGO SERVICES SDN BHD

SANJUNG KHAS SDN BHD

SEAN BUSINESS INTERNATIONAL SDN BHD

SEIKO DENKI (M) SDN BHD

SEMASA SERVICES SDN BHD

SENG KONG SHUTTER INDUSTRIES SDN BHD

SOKA ENTERPRISE SDN BHD

SOUTHERN LEGEND SDN BHD

SUPER S ENGINEERING SDN BHD

SYARIKAT PERABUT BUKIT BATU SDN BHD

SYNERGY WOOD PRODUCTS SDN BHD

TECH FOOD INGREDIENTS SDN BHD

THE ROOF REALTY SDN BHD

THEAM LEONG ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SDN BHD

TSS FURNITURE INDUSTRIES SDN BHD

UTAS MAJU SDN BHD

VKIDS TREND SDN BHD

VYNN VENTURE SDN BHD

WELCH (M) SDN BHD

WELLOUS SDN BHD

YANLING NATURAL HYGIENE SDN BHD

YC SOH CONSTRUCTION SDN BHD

YEW LEE PACIFIC MANUFACTURER SDN BHD

EMERGING SMES

BP EDUCATION SDN BHD

CHI DESIGN SDN BHD

CLOUDHAX SDN BHD

CROSSURVIVE SDN BHD

DESEO CREATIVO INTERIOR DESIGN SDN BHD

DYNAMIC ELECTRICAL SDN BHD

EA MAX SOLUTIONS SDN BHD

EDM RESOURCES GROUP SDN BHD

EGROUP SOLUTION SDN BHD

FEI FEI CRAB SDN BHD

GOLDFIELDS CONCEPTS SDN BHD

GRAND CARE REHABILITATION

IDEAL VISION INTEGRATION SDN BHD

IQI CONCEPT SDN BHD

NAGA REKA IMPIAN SDN BHD

NORTHMOS SDN BHD

NUKO MARKETING (M) SDN BHD

ORANGE REVOLUTION SDN BHD

ORIGIN INTEGRATED STUDIOS SDN BHD

PALM KING MARKETING SDN BHD

PERFECT FOOD PRODUCTS SDN BHD

SACHI INTERIOR DESIGN SDN BHD

SHINING CONTINUUM SYMMETRY SDN BHD (O'BRIENS IRISH SANDWICH CAFE)

SILICON CREATION SDN BHD

SMART SF SDN BHD

TADIKA SAUJANA BIJAK SDN BHD (DRAGONFLY PRESCHOOL)

TENEO TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD

THONG SHENG FOOD TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD

THRIVING TALENTS SDN BHD

TPTW ENGINEERING SDN BHD

VISATA CREATIVE SDN BHD

WINZIA INTERNATIONAL SDN BHD

WL CHONG SDN BHD

YONG STUDIO SDN BHD

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a Southeast Asia's leading business-to-business media owner with products ranging from printed publications and online portals to exhibitions and business awards. These include brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Mega Career Fair, SME Solutions Expo, JobStreet.com MCTF, Post Graduate Education Fair, ITX Asia, SME 100, Golden Bull Award and more.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190806/2544433-1

SOURCE Golden Bull Award