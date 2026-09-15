Swiss Marketplace Group Aktie
WKN DE: A41J5Q / ISIN: CH1484953687
|
15.09.2026 07:02:04
SMG acquires 1.0% of its own shares in Mobiliar secondary placement
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SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release | Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR
SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG (“SMG”) has acquired 981,452 of its own shares, representing 1.0% of its issued share capital, at a price of CHF 28.50 per share as part of a secondary placement of SMG shares by Schweizerische Mobiliar Holding AG (“Mobiliar”).
Mobiliar sold 7.5% of SMG’s issued share capital through an accelerated bookbuilding process completed overnight. Following the transaction, Mobiliar will remain a significant shareholder of SMG with an ownership of approximately 11.8% and will continue to be represented on SMG’s Board of Directors.
Upon settlement of the transaction, SMG’s free float is expected to increase by approximately 3 percentage points to 24.1%, further broadening the institutional shareholder base across domestic and international investors.
Contact
About SMG Swiss Marketplace Group
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 36
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 900 73 91
|E-mail:
|info@swissmarketplace.group
|Internet:
|https://swissmarketplace.group
|ISIN:
|CH1484953687
|Valor:
|148495368
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2399124
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2399124 15-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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|Swiss Marketplace Group (SMG)
|30,40
|1,33%