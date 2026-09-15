Swiss Marketplace Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A41J5Q / ISIN: CH1484953687

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15.09.2026 07:02:04

SMG acquires 1.0% of its own shares in Mobiliar secondary placement

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SMG acquires 1.0% of its own shares in Mobiliar secondary placement

15-Sep-2026 / 07:02 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release | Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich, 15 September 2026

  • SMG has acquired 981,452 of its own shares, representing 1.0% of its issued share capital, at CHF 28.50 per share.
  • SMG’s free float expected to increase by approximately 3 percentage points to 24.1%.

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG (“SMG”) has acquired 981,452 of its own shares, representing 1.0% of its issued share capital, at a price of CHF 28.50 per share as part of a secondary placement of SMG shares by Schweizerische Mobiliar Holding AG (“Mobiliar”).

Mobiliar sold 7.5% of SMG’s issued share capital through an accelerated bookbuilding process completed overnight. Following the transaction, Mobiliar will remain a significant shareholder of SMG with an ownership of approximately 11.8% and will continue to be represented on SMG’s Board of Directors.

Upon settlement of the transaction, SMG’s free float is expected to increase by approximately 3 percentage points to 24.1%, further broadening the institutional shareholder base across domestic and international investors.
 

Contact
SMG Swiss Marketplace Group
Roswitha Brunner
Head of Corporate Communication & Public Affairs
media@swissmarketplace.group
+41 76 577 15 29

Luka Janjis
Director Investor Relations
ir@swissmarketplace.group
+41 78 808 71 15 

About SMG Swiss Marketplace Group
SMG Swiss Marketplace Group is a pioneering network of online marketplaces and cutting-edge digital company that simplifies people’s lives with innovative products. SMG Swiss Marketplace Group provides customers with the best tools to meet their life decision needs. The portfolio includes Real Estate (ImmoScout24, Homegate, Flatfox, CASASOFT, IAZI), Automotive (AutoScout24, MotoScout24), General Marketplaces (Ricardo, tutti.ch, anibis.ch) and Finance & Insurance (FinanceScout24, moneyland.ch).


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG
Thurgauerstrasse 36
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 900 73 91
E-mail: info@swissmarketplace.group
Internet: https://swissmarketplace.group
ISIN: CH1484953687
Valor: 148495368
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2399124

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2399124  15-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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