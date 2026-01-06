Swiss Marketplace Group Aktie

Swiss Marketplace Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41J5Q / ISIN: CH1484953687

06.01.2026 07:33:14

SMG and the Price Supervisor reach an amicable agreement

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Agreement
SMG and the Price Supervisor reach an amicable agreement

06-Jan-2026 / 07:33 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zürich, 6 January 2026

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group has reached an amicable agreement with the Price Supervisor regarding Ricardo and SMG Real Estate. As a result, the Price Supervisor is discontinuing its informal investigations in both fields. This provides SMG with legal certainty in this regard for the next three years.

 

SMG will introduce a new flex offer model with adjusted fees in the real estate segment and implement various discount measures at Ricardo aimed at increasing activity and transaction volume.

 

The agreement with the Price Supervisor has no impact on SMG's previously announced financial targets, growth and profitability forecasts.

 

Further information is available on the Price Supervisor's media page.

 

 

 

Contact

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group
Roswitha Brunner
Head of Corporate Communication & Public Affairs
media@swissmarketplace.group
+41 76 577 15 29

Luka Janjis
Director Investor Relations
ir@swissmarketplace.group
+41 78 808 71 15 

About SMG Swiss Marketplace Group
SMG Swiss Marketplace Group is a pioneering network of online marketplaces and an innovative digital company that simplifies people’s lives with groundbreaking products. SMG Swiss Marketplace Group provides its customers with the ideal tools for their life choices. Its portfolio includes real estate (ImmoScout24, Homegate, Flatfox, Immostreet.ch, alle-immobilien.ch, home.ch, Publimmo, Acheter-Louer.ch, CASASOFT, IAZI), automotive (AutoScout24, MotoScout24), general marketplaces (anibis.ch, tutti.ch, Ricardo) and finance and insurance (FinanceScout24, moneyland.ch).


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG
Thurgauerstrasse 36
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 900 73 91
E-mail: info@swissmarketplace.group
Internet: https://swissmarketplace.group
ISIN: CH1484953687
Valor: 148495368
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2254788

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2254788  06-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

