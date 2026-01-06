Swiss Marketplace Group Aktie
WKN DE: A41J5Q / ISIN: CH1484953687
SMG and the Price Supervisor reach an amicable agreement
SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Agreement
SMG Swiss Marketplace Group has reached an amicable agreement with the Price Supervisor regarding Ricardo and SMG Real Estate. As a result, the Price Supervisor is discontinuing its informal investigations in both fields. This provides SMG with legal certainty in this regard for the next three years.
SMG will introduce a new flex offer model with adjusted fees in the real estate segment and implement various discount measures at Ricardo aimed at increasing activity and transaction volume.
The agreement with the Price Supervisor has no impact on SMG's previously announced financial targets, growth and profitability forecasts.
Further information is available on the Price Supervisor's media page.
About SMG Swiss Marketplace Group
|English
|SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG
|ISIN:
|CH1484953687
