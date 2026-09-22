SMG announces leadership changes in Real Estate and corporate functions

Daniel Hendel, currently Managing Director of ImmoScout24 Germany, will succeed Martin Waeber as Managing Director Real Estate on 1 February 2027. Martin Waeber has decided to conclude his operational role to focus on non-executive board and advisory roles. In this capacity, he will continue to support SMG Real Estate. Separately, Chief Corporate Officer Jessica List has decided to embark on a new chapter and will leave SMG at the end of April 2027.

Martin Waeber has served as Managing Director Real Estate and a member of SMG’s Executive Leadership Team since its formation in 2021, building on a long-standing career with ImmoScout24 that began in 2014. Over the past years, Martin has played a central role in shaping and developing SMG’s Real Estate business and strengthening its position in the Swiss market. Following his transition from the operational role, he will continue to support SMG Real Estate in an advisory capacity and as board member of IAZI and Flatfox, providing continuity through the leadership transition and beyond.

Daniel Hendel will join SMG’s Executive Leadership Team as Managing Director Real Estate on 1 February 2027. Having worked for ImmoScout24 and Scout24 Group in Germany for more than 15 years, Daniel has a strong track record in product, consumer experience, marketplace development and building and scaling large digital businesses. He has served as Managing Director of ImmoScout24 Germany since April 2025 and previously held senior product leadership roles including Vice President Product Management and Director of Consumer Products.

Jessica List has decided to leave SMG at the end of April 2027 and to embark on a new chapter. The responsibilities of her role will be distributed between the CEO and CFO going forward. Jessica has served as Chief Corporate Officer and a member of the Executive Leadership Team since March 2022, after initially joining SMG to lead the post-merger integration. Over the last five years, Jessica played an instrumental role in shaping SMG from its formation into an integrated, publicly listed marketplace group. She led major transformation and organisational initiatives, built and professionalised key corporate functions, and was overall executive lead for IPO readiness and the public-company transition.

Commenting on the leadership changes, Christoph Tonini, CEO of SMG, says: “I would like to express my profound gratitude to both Jessica and Martin for the trusting and successful collaboration over the past years. Both have shown great passion and leadership during crucial phases of our company’s growth. On behalf of the entire Executive Leadership Team, I wish them both the very best for their future endeavours. At the same time, I am delighted to welcome Daniel to our team. With his extensive international marketplace experience, he is the ideal fit to seamlessly continue our success in the Real Estate sector.”