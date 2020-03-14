SMG3Rx Concludes Successful Booth Live Stream Amid HIMSS Cancellation

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SMG3Rx, a clinical mobility platform powered by Strategic Mobility Group (SMG3), concluded a week of live streams from inside their headquarters in Schaumburg, IL. The healthcare mobility experts pivoted to a virtual booth experience after the global health conference and exhibition was canceled last week due to concern for COVID-19.

HIMSS has continually proved itself as the industry-leading conference, bringing together nearly 45,000 health information and technology professionals, clinicians, executives and market suppliers from around the world. SMG3Rx was determined to keep the conversation going by providing an educational forum for would-be attendees.

The live streams were scheduled from March 10-12, occurring at various times of the day to ensure everyone had the chance to tune in.

Eric Holmes, Vice President of Sales, presented on a wide range of topics from Android deployment strategy to SMG3Rx's Mobile Managed Services (MMS). Later, Ryan Austin, an account manager for the company, went over Unified Communications, Life Cycle Management, Voice Over IP Communications, and more. During the demonstrations, Holmes and Austin gave an inside look at the leading hardware in healthcare and how Android powered devices are the best choice for operating any hospital successfully.

Holmes stated, "We believe our industry is at a turning point with the emergence of new technologies and modernized solutions. SMG3Rx is determined to continue our leading support for deploying and managing Android in the Enterprise."

SMG3Rx is still offering access to the live stream when you sign up on their website. To watch the three-day event visit: smg3rx.com/himss-2020-virtual-booth/

About SMG3Rx

Strategic Mobility Group (SMG3) offers a Clinical Mobility Platform, SMG3RX, to solve communication workflow challenges through state-of-the-art software and mobile technology. Our team of knowledgeable experts is dedicated to providing innovative and cost-effective solutions for nurses and doctors to increase operational efficiency in hospitals. We want to streamline the systematic complexity of healthcare communications through the integration of mobile technology devices and software upgrades, coupled with a complete professional services package. Learn more about SMG3Rx at http://www.SMG3RX.com.

Keep your finger on the pulse of technology: https://strategicmobility.com/newsletter-signup

SOURCE Strategic Mobility Group