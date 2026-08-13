SMI Edges Higher; Switzerland Producer Prices Drop Again

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended marginally up on Thursday after holding above the flat line right through the session. The mood was cautious and activity was somewhat subdued due to a lack of significant triggers.

The benchmark SMI, which moved in a narrow range between 14,459.25 and 14,526.07. settled at 14,475.13, gaining 25.66 points or 0.18%.

Nestle moved up over 2.5%. Lindt & Spruengli, Sandoz Group, Galderma Group and VAT Group gained 1.4%-1.6%.

Lonza Group ended 1.2% up. Richemont advanced by nearly 1%, while Swiss Re and Alcon gained 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

Amrize dropped by about 1.3%. Sika, Partners Group, Roche, Straumann Holding, Geberit, Givaudan, Schindler Ps and Holcim lost 0.5%-1%.

Data released by the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's producer and import prices decreased for the third straight month in July, falling by 0.1% in the month, following a 0.3% drop in June. Prices were expected to rise by 0.2%.

The producer price index remained flat, while import prices dropped 0.6%, led by falls in crude oil and natural gas, and for petroleum products.

On a yearly basis, producer and import prices fell at a stable pace of 2.1% in July. The price index has been falling since May 2023.