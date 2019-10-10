Smile Brands and A Plus Dental Care Partner to Expand Dental Serviecs in Natomas, CA

NATOMAS, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands Inc. together with its affiliate A+ Dental Care announced today the acquisition of Dr. Glenn Misono in Natomas, California and opening of a new A+ location in Natomas.

A+ Dental Care ("A+") is a rapidly growing group dental practice with seven convenient locations across the Sacramento area. The group's 14 general dentists and three specialists work together as a team to provide comprehensive, personalized dental care to the communities of Roseville, Lincoln, Rocklin, Folsom and now, Natomas. All five A+ partner dentists, including Dr. Tim Herman, Dr. Abdon Manaloto, Dr. Kayla Nguyen, Dr. Flaviane Peterson, and Dr. Chris Cooper, are committed to expanding access to convenient, affordable dental care across the region.

Dr. Glenn Misono has served the community for 16+ years and, under new ownership, will be re-named A+ Dental Care. Natomas residents can expect the same great care they are accustomed to plus additional services and financing options that will make it easier to get the care they need.

Smile Brands launched their partnership with A+ in March, 2016 to provide business support services; including, purchasing, payroll, billing, real estate, marketing and more. By partnering with Smile Brands, affiliated groups can accelerate their growth through add-on acquisitions, new locations and by leveraging the combined scale and operational expertise of Smile Brands and their supported groups.

Steve Bilt, CEO of Smile Brands, stated, "Partnering with and then supporting dental entrepreneurs like the founders of A+ is at the core of what has made Smile Brands successful. Ours is a true support model where partners can quickly access the services they need for improved care delivery and bottom line performance. We're excited to be helping A+ Dental Care expand services across the region."

About Smile Brands

Based in Irvine California, Smile Brands Inc. is one of the largest providers of support services to dental groups in the United States. Smile Brands Inc. provides comprehensive business support services through exclusive long term agreements with affiliate dental groups, so dentists can spend more time caring for their patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental practice. Smile Brands supports 360+ Bright Now!® Dental, Monarch Dental®, Castle Dental®, A+ Dental Care, OneSmile Dental, and Johnson Family Dental offices in 16 states, including Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit https://smilebrands.com.

About A+ Dental Care

A+ Dental Care is a rapidly growing group dental practice affiliated with Smile Brands, Inc. Since 1975, A+ Dental Care has been delivering quality care to Northern California residents. With seven convenient locations, A+ Dental Care provides comprehensive general and specialty care to patients in the greater Sacramento area including the communities of Roseville, Lincoln, Rocklin, Folsom and Natomas. Their mission is to create long-term patient relationships by making dental visits convenient, affordable and stress-free. A+ relies on Smile Brands to provide world-class business support services so they can focus on delivering highly personalized patient care. Learn more at http://aplusdentalcaregroup.com/

