Smile Brands Inc. honored 2nd time as Gold Stevie® award winner in 2019 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands Inc. was awarded a 2019 Gold Stevie® Award for Health Products & Services Employer of the Year for the second year running in the fourth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards were presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Friday, September 20.

More than 550 nominations from organizations in 21 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year among others. Smile Brands was nominated in the Employer of the Year category for Health Products & Services.

Smile Brands Inc. is one of the largest Dental Support Organizations in the U.S. with over 440 affiliated practices across 18 states. The organization's mission is to deliver Smiles for Everyone® by creating win-win relationships with patients, affiliated providers, employees, suppliers and the communities we serve.

"We are honored to again be selected as Employer at of the Year at the Stevie Awards," says Smile Brands CEO Steven C. Bilt. "At Smile Brands we pride ourselves on creating a culture where all employees and affiliated providers feel engaged in the mission and energized to deliver outstanding patient care and service."

More than 50 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Feedback from the judges include:



"Smile Brands is genuinely focused on achieving a great place to work for its employees with its many initiatives."

"The success they obtained in changing the company with a turnaround project in two years is truly impressive".

"They approach company culture from the right angle, by listening to employees."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About Smile Brands

Based in Irvine, California, Smile Brands Inc. is one of the largest providers of support services to dental groups in the United States. Recently ranked #25 on Glassdoor's 2019 Best Places to Work list, Smile Brands Inc. provides comprehensive business support services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups, so dentists can spend more time caring for their patients and less time on the administrative, marketing and financial aspects of operating a dental practice. Smile Brands supports 440 Bright Now!® Dental, Monarch Dental®, Castle Dental®, A+ Dental Care, OneSmile Dental, Johnson Family Dental, P3 Dental Group and DecisionOne Dental Partners offices in 18 states, including Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit http://www.smilebrands.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

